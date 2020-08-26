Verizon customers in the path of Hurricane Laura will receive unlimited calls, texts, and data until Sept. 1, the company announced Wednesday.

The Category 3 storm is forecast to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Starting Wednesday, Verizon customers (including small business customers) will be provided with unlimited calling, texting and data coverage as Louisiana and Texas prepare for the storm. The coverage begins Wednesday, Aug. 26 until Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Louisiana parishes receiving the coverage

Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Orange, Southern Newton, Vermilion, and West Cameron.

Texas counties receiving the coverage

Allen, Beauregard, Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Evangeline, Galveston Island, Hardin, Inland Galveston, Northern Jasper, Northern Liberty, Northern Newton, Polk, Rapides, Southern Jasper, Southern Liberty, Tyler, and Vernon.

Verizon will also set up portable cell sites, generators and other equipment in the area to help out wherever help is needed.

