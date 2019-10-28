“Glory & Gratitude to the United States,” a World War I documentary-exhibit has been in Lafayette as part of a national tour.
The exhibit, which features original documents from World War I, is on display in the atrium of City Hall, 705 West University Ave., and will remain through Thursday.
During World War I, civilians in occupied Belgium benefited from one of the first global philanthropic enterprises ever created, according to a prepared statement from Lafayette Consolidated Government. The Commission For Relief in Belgium, a organization of mostly American benefactors, collected and sent shipments of food and warm clothing to Belgium under the leadership of an American official named Herbert Hoover who later became U.S. Secretary of Commerce and was elected president of the United States in March of 1929.
In addition to a few historical panels, the exhibit “Glory & Gratitude to the United States” contains copies and translations of a dozen letters of gratitude written and decorated by Belgian schoolchildren in 1915. These letters were recently rediscovered in the family home attic of Alexander Heingartner, who was the United States Consul General in the Belgian City of Liège during World War I. Liège was one of the hardest hit areas at the beginning of the war.
Nancy Heingartner, great granddaughter of the consul, found the letters and sent them to the Embassy of Belgium in Washington D.C. The embassy decided to organize a touring exhibit that has been shown throughout the country during the past two years. Lafayette is the first Louisiana city on the tour.