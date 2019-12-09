With tears in his eyes, Broussard Councilman Kenny Higginbotham spoke to a crowd during a Monday dedication at the newly completed Sgt. Patrick Williamson Memorial.
The memorial, which is located at a Broussard roundabout at the intersection of South Bernard Road and West Fairfield Drive, has been more than five years in the making.
"Patrick fought for what we take for granted every day: Our freedom," Higginbotham said, pausing to compose himself before continuing. "The Sgt. Patrick Williamson Memorial Parkway reminds us of that cherished freedom."
Leon "Buddy" Williamson, Patrick's dad, called the memorial a gift for his family that will inspire future generations who will leave "the greatest nation to help those they've never met."
"Our lives will last for a short time," Buddy Williamson said during Monday's dedication. "But what you've done here will last forever — not only for Patrick, but for the legacy of all those who have been lost in defense of our freedom."
Sgt. Patrick Williamson died in October 2009 at the age of 24 when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in the Arghandab Valley of Afghanistan.
Higginbotham, whose wife taught Patrick Williamson at St. Cecilia School, has worked closely with the fallen soldier's family to make the memorial happen.
Patrick's mom, Sybil Williamson, said she's proud that her son's name will be known for years to come.
"Like I tell everyone, I don't know who Ambassador Caffery was, but I sure know his name," she said after the dedication. "So for generations to come, people may not know who Sgt. Patrick Williamson was without Googling it, but they'll know his name. There's no greater gift you could give a mom. We're just ever so thankful."
The memorial features three plaques with Patrick Williamson's name, a granite American flag with a hand-sculpted rope, and five bronze emblems for each branch of the military — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.
West Fairfield Drive also has signage designating the road as the Sgt. Patrick Williamson Memorial Parkway.
Patrick Williamson attended St. Cecilia School and St. Thomas More High School before studying mechanical engineering at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. His parents said he dreamed of joining the military from the age of 10.
He enlisted in the Army in August 2006 and deployed to Afghanistan in July 2009.
Max Williamson, Patrick's younger brother, said there hasn't been a single day in the past 10 years that he hasn't thought of Patrick.
"I think about him every day — often when I'm just driving home, driving to work or when I have a lone moment to myself," Max Williamson said after the dedication. "He's always there. There's things that'll pop up, and I laugh and think 'That's something he'd do to me or something he'd say.' He's missed, but his memory will live on because of things like this."
Max Williamson, now 32, lives in Broussard not far from where the memorial is located. He said it's something he will drive by nearly every day.
"The fact that the town of Broussard would do something like this for him — for us — it means the world," Max Williamson said. "It's incredible. It really is."