The acquisition of land to build four detention ponds was approved by the Lafayette City and Parish Councils on Tuesday, while residents objected to a fifth that's in the works.
The City Council gave the administration permission Tuesday to secure property needed to build detention ponds on Digby Road and Lake Farm Road, both in the city of Lafayette, while the Parish Council approved the same for proposed detention ponds on Lebesque Road and Robley Drive.
A cost estimate is not available at this time because the designs are not yet sufficiently developed, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said.
The councils also introduced a resolution Tuesday to acquire property rights for construction of a fifth detention pond on Homewood Drive, which drew objections from nearby residents.
Detention ponds are dry ponds designed to store and slowly release water when levels drop in adjoining drainage channels. The ponds are part of storm water management effort after the devastating flood of August 2016, Angelle said. The ponds may not be able to prevent such a flooding event, but would help with more frequent rain events that often occur in the summer months and tropical storm season, he said.
Resident Douglas Koonce said his home didn't flood in August 2016, but others in his neighborhood did. Lafayette Consolidated Government cleaned canals after the flood, which helped, he said. But after a hard rain of 20-30 minutes, roads turn into rivers.
"I have no faith in the parish's ability to maintain these ponds," Koonce added.
Homeowner Wayne Colvin said the proposed Homewood Drive detention pond would take water from Ile des Cannes, which drains much of western and northern Lafayette, and dump it into detention ponds adjacent to Riverwood Subdivision where he lives. The area doesn't flood now, but the pond could create a problem, he said.
Hydrologists and engineers, Colvin said, advised him the ponds will only drop levels on the Vermilion River a few inches.
Lafayette resident and environmental activist Harold Schoeffler, who lives on the Vermilion River, said the detention ponds would drop the river level less than an inch and suggested one might as well bail the river with a gallon bucket.
Detention ponds are expensive and produce nominal benefits, resident Bob Hammack said. Cypress Island Swamp, a natural feature in the Teche-Vermilion watershed, could provide many acres of natural detention if spoil banks from dredging done by the Corps of Engineers in the 1950s were removed.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory agreed, but said if Cypress Island Swamp were unblocked, much of the water would flow into St. Martin Parish. His administration is working with the administration of St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars on an engineering solution for both parishes.
Regarding the Homewood Drive detention pond project, Guillory said approval of the resolution authorizing him to secure land is one of many steps required for the project to become reality. Neither the Corps nor his administration will advance the project if the science does not support it, he said.