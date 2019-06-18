The developers of the former federal courthouse in downtown Lafayette have an extra 90 days, until Oct. 1, to start construction.
The City-Parish Council agreed to the extension Tuesday to allow the developers time to secure federal money to clean up environmental problems at the site.
Ed Krampe III, one of the developers in OFCH, said they found "considerably more environmental trouble" than anticipated, more than double what they budgeted. It was known or suspected that asbestos was present in the former courthouse prior to discussions about the sale.
OFCH applied for and was approved for federal brownfield loans for the remediation, he said, but it will take 90 days to secure and utilize.
The sales contract includes a $25,000 per month penalty if the company starts construction later than July 1. With passage of the ordinance Tuesday, the penalty will not be assessed on the July 1 deadline.
Assistant City-Parish Attorney Steve Oats said the company will pay more to clean up the environmental problems than it would pay if the $25,000 penalty were assessed.
The developers signed a purchase agreement with Lafayette Consolidated Government in December and is conducting due diligence to investigate issues such as environmental contamination. The company still has time to back out of the agreement.
Councilman Bruce Conque requested a written update from the developers every two months.
After sitting empty for years, the council agreed to accept proposals for redeveloping the former courthouse and two other buildings on Jefferson and Main streets into a mix of 68 residential units and 25,500 square feet of commercial space. The sale price is $1.4 million. The substantial completion deadline is Dec. 31, 2020.
Officials hope the redevelopment will be a catalyst for other downtown development.
OFCH consists of Krampe of Place de Lafayette and David Weinstein of Weinstein Nelson Developers in Baton Rouge.