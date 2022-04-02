The public boat launch at Lake Martin looks better than it has in years, but you might have to drive a bit out of your way to access it.
A half-mile stretch of Rookery Road, which runs along the Breaux Bridge lake's levee, has been closed for nearly a year, including the portion at the intersection of La. 353, or Prairie Highway. St. Martin Parish officials closed the road last May after two weeks of heavy rains compromised its integrity.
"The road stayed under water for weeks," said St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars. "The base of the road was completely deteriorated. We tried to excavate and repair the roadway, but we got excavators and dozers stuck out there."
There's currently no timeline for when the road will reopen due to the estimated $600,000 to $750,000 needed to reconstruct it.
"I'm not sure the road was ever constructed as it should have been," Cedars said. "It's not a matter of grading it and putting limestone over it. We're talking about redoing the entire base, and these are very difficult times financially for local governments."
Lake Martin is still accessible via La. 31, or Main Highway, at its intersection with Lake Martin Road, which leads to a section of Rookery Road that remains open. It's a longer route for those traveling from Lafayette.
Even so, things are still looking up at Lake Martin. Work is wrapping up on more than $100,000 in improvements to the lakeshore.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently reconstructed the lake's boat launch and pier, adding a new kayak launch in the process. The St. Martin Parish Government will be working in the weeks ahead to redo the parking area at the launch.
The state completed work on the $79,000 reconstruction project in February. Wildlife and Fisheries paid for 25% of the project, and a federal Sport Fish Restoration Program grant covered the remaining expense.
The parish is expecting to spend about $25,000 this spring on the parking lot improvements, which will also include the installation of light fixtures and trash receptacles in the area.
Lake Martin, a popular fishing destination for both locals and tourists, has faced public access problems in recent years due to disputes between the state, parish government and private landowners at the lakeshore. Those disputes, which led to multiple lawsuits, temporarily closed the boat launch for months during the pandemic.
The current construction projects at the lake stemmed from an agreement reached between the state, parish and landowners last year to settle the matter outside of court.
"I can tell you one thing," Cedars said. "I have gotten several calls from the Acadiana community, not just those in my parish, complimenting the work that has been done. And that's very unusual."