The legendary Frank Malbrough Jr. — who played records on zydeco trail rides in an old Bunny Bread delivery truck for 35 years — has died at the age of 90.
Breadman, as he was more commonly known by trail ride regulars, is remembered as the heart and soul of the region's horseback trail rides.
"He was the soundtrack of the trail ride," said Marc Sobers, a longtime trail ride photographer. "Before the ride when everybody is kind of hanging out, waiting for the ride, he's playing music in the truck. And when it's time to get the ride going, he'll go, 'Come on, everybody! Let's go! Let's go!' And he knew everybody. He'd be calling everybody, all over the place — 'I see you there without your wife, huh?' Stuff like that. He'd just lead the ride, have his speakers sticking out of his bread truck."
Breadman told The New York Times in 2011 that he had attended a trail ride every weekend of the season since 1985. The rides have long ended with music and dancing, but Breadman told The Times that he was responsible for bringing music on the ride itself — first with a borrowed boombox and later with the bread truck, which he purchased in the mid-1980s.
Breadman, a lifelong resident of Church Point, also spoke of the truck's importance as he aged in the 2012 documentary, "T-Galop: A Louisiana Horse Story."
"The truck came in very handy for me," Breadman said. "As I grew older, the strength left — I don’t know where did it go at but it’s gone — but I can sit and play my music without any problem and not having to unload and load up the instruments like I used to do. All I do is start my generator."
Breadman worked "in various capacities," according to his obituary, but his greatest job was as a DJ for a multitude of trail rides, social events and parades.
"His personality resonated to the old, young, and all ages in between," the obituary said. "He was content with his life because playing music gave people joy, laughter, and a safe way to have a good time. People loved Breadman and always wanted to 'Stay a Lil Longer' with him."
"Stay a Lil Longer" likely refers to a line from the Boozoo Chavis song "Dance All Night," a popular zydeco song on trail rides.
Shane Boagni, a longtime trail rider, said he first met Breadman three decades ago as a child. Later, Boagni hired Breadman to play for his Barnyard Posse trail rides in Plaissance.
Boagni, 39, said Breadman played music on trail rides until the pandemic, when the rides came to a halt.
"I can just remember him saying, 'Let's get ready!' and 'It's time to go! Get those horses saddled up!'" Boagni said. "I can just hear his voice in my head. Just some great memories."
In addition to spinning records, Breadman worked as a school janitor at Church Point Middle, according to Sobers, the trail ride photographer who also takes school portraits.
Sobers, 66, said he's attended about 120 trail rides; Breadman was at 100 or more of those.
"Every single ride I'd swing by his truck and pay respects to him," Sobers said. "He'd just hang out, ride in his truck and play some music. He really was an institution."
Breadman is survived by a special and caring companion, his seven children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, friends and neighbors.
A funeral service for Breadman will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church at 693 N. Main St. in Church Point.