Swamp pop musician and broadcaster Rod Bernard died Sunday in New Iberia after a short illness. He was 79 years old.
Born into a Cajun family of French-Catholic heritage in Opelousas, Rodney Ronald Louis Bernard learned to play guitar, sing, and yodel as a child, according to a statement from his family. When he was 10 years old, he joined the Cajun/country-and-western group The Blue Room Gang, which performed live on KSLO radio in Opelousas. He toured with the ensemble outside Louisiana, visiting the Grand Ole Opry, and it was during this tour, around 1950, that Bernard recorded his first song, Hank Williams' “Jambalaya.”
As a teenager, Bernard and his friends began playing rock ’n’ roll, calling themselves Rod Bernard and the Twisters. They recorded a few original songs on the Carl label of Opelousas and in 1958 covered King Karl & Guitar Gable’s song “This Should Go On Forever.” Issued on the new Jin label of Ville Platte, Bernard’s version of the swamp pop ballad became popular along the Gulf Coast.
In response to its growing sales, Jin soon licensed the track to the Chess label of Chicago, which, with its sister labels Checker and Argo, handled artists such as Bo Diddley, Muddy Waters, and Clarence “Frogman” Henry. On Argo, Bernard’s recording hit nationally, propelling the Louisiana teen onto Alan Freed’s rock ‘n’ roll show, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, and concerts and tours with Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, B. B. King, Duane Eddy, Roy Orbison, and Frankie Avalon, among others.
Bernard would go on to release many regional hits that became swamp pop classics. These include “Congratulations To You Darling,” “Forgive,” “Loneliness,” “Fais Do-Do,” and his own bilingual version of the Cajun classic “Colinda.”
In 1976 he teamed up with fellow Opelousas native, zydeco legend Clifton Chenier, to record the album Boogie In Black & White — for its time a groundbreaking biracial collaboration. He performed at various times with other swamp pop musicians, including Warren Storm and Skip Stewart.
In addition to his music career, Bernard worked in radio and television for his entire life. He landed his first radio program on KSLO around age 10, and for many years in the 1960s he deejayed, sold airtime, and served as a program director at KVOL radio in Lafayette. Around 1970, Bernard switched to a career in television and for nearly 30 years worked as an advertising executive and on-air talent for Lafayette’s KLFY-TV 10. For decades he appeared in television commercials and often guest-hosted the channel’s long-popular Passe Partout and Meet Your Neighbor programs. He retired in 2018 from the Acadiana Broadcasting Group.
Bernard proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1962 to 1968, attaining the rank of sergeant. He was later active in the Lafayette-area Marine Corps League until declining health prevented him from doing so. His family asks that donations be made to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign at www.toysfortots.org. At his request no funeral will be observed.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jo Ann King, originally of Magnolia, Mississippi, and a longtime resident of Lafayette, now residing in New Iberia; his brother, Oscar Bernard of Scott; his children, Shane K. Bernard of New Iberia and Shannon Bernard Bourg of Metairie; three grandchildren, Colette A. Bernard and Alexandre T. Bernard of Lafayette, and Ella G. Bourg of Metairie; his daughter-in-law, Amy Lancon Bernard of New Iberia; and his son-in-law, Rusty Bourg, of Metairie.