Giles Automotive on Friday announce the start of its 30 day Giles Gives Back campaign to help raise money for the three St. Landry Parish Churches that were recently burned down.
During the 30 days, Giles Automotive will match donations up to $50,000.
“When I heard about what happened to these churches I knew Giles Automotive had to lend a hand," Bob Giles, dealer principal, said. "Our motto is giving back to the community, and I can’t think of a more deserving group than these churches that have stood strong in the community for more than 100 years.”
Giles went on to say, “I strongly encourage my fellow local businesses to donate, and I have faith the community will pull together and make easy work of the $50,000 goal. It would be so wonderful to give these churches over $30,000 each to help with rebuilding, a temporary location, or whatever their needs be for the congregation.”
Donations can be made to Giles Gives Back to St. Landry Churches through the IBERIABANK. All the funds collected will be matched by Giles Automotive and distributed evenly between St. Mary’s Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church, and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.