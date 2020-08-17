A Lafayette bar popular with UL students opened for four nights last week, despite Gov. John Bel Edwards’s temporary bar ban during the coronavirus surge. The Bulldog on Gen. Mouton Avenue managed to skirt the bar ban with a restaurant conditional-use permit, which it obtained without meeting the food sales requirement usually required of restaurants.
The Lafayette Fire Department ordered the Bulldog to close Saturday for violating the state’s coronavirus rules, but the owner, Marek Kopieczek, said local authorities misunderstood that he was operating as a legal business.
“I think there’s a little bit of a miscommunication,” Kopieczek said. “They are referencing the state order from John Bel Edwards about bars not allowed to be open. We are not a bar at the moment.”
Edwards ordered the bar ban, along with a mask mandate, on July 13 amid a coronavirus surge driven by infections among younger people. Edwards’ earlier restrictions allowed bars to open at limited capacity, but the new ban shut them down entirely — unless they converted to restaurants, with the requisite conditional permits.
State law defines restaurants as businesses that make more than half their revenue from food, and for a conditional restaurant permit applicants must show how they will do so under the state’s coronavirus rules. But the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is temporarily setting aside the food sales requirement for some former bars, said ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier.
“If you were a bar prior to applying for that permit, it would be very difficult for you to show a history of 50% food sales. That is not the route we have chosen to take,” Legier said.
Edwards’s order is effective until at least Aug. 28.
Legier said there were about 30 restaurant conditional permits before coronavirus, and about three times as many now. A spokesperson for the governor, Christina Stephens, said conditional permit holders will be required to show they meet the food sales requirement within 60 days of receiving the permits. The ATC responds to complaints, Legier noted, and revokes permits when establishments are operating as bars.
What happens next for the Bulldog is uncertain. It could be allowed to reopen after Kopieczek meets with Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit on Tuesday. Kopieczek said he is not sure if the Bulldog can meet the restaurant food sales requirement if it reopens.
“It’s going to be very difficult to predict this early on. But that is certainly what we are working toward,” Kopieczek said.
Legier said former bars can get food sales exceptions only when their business plans are consistent with restaurants in other ways, such as table service. Patrons can sit at bar areas only when eating, and they are not allowed to congregate in these areas, according to the state’s rules.
“The idea of a restaurant conditional permit is it doesn’t give you license to reopen as a bar. For all intents and purposes, you are now a restaurant. There is no service at the bar. There is food service at the table and you can serve drinks at the table,” Legier said.
Kopieczek first obtained a temporary restaurant conditional permit on Aug. 7, two days after he applied. The application consists of three questions about business operations: whether the primary purpose is to serve food; whether alcohol is served with meals; and whether food is served during all opening times.
Kopieczek answered yes to all three questions, and the Bulldog opened on July 12 with a full kitchen and menu consisting of burgers, tacos, quesadillas and other standard bar fare. It also offered plate lunches.
But parents of college students called into a KPEL radio segment with Mayor-President Josh Guillory the next morning to complain the Bulldog had been packed with unmasked revelers on its opening night.
After those complaints, on Thursday night, people could be seen entering and leaving the Bulldog without masks. Patrons congregated in groups around the bar seating area, which was more than half full and serviced by a bartender. Others stood and mingled behind the bar.
There was a similar scene around 9:45 p.m. Friday, even though a State Fire Marshal’s Office inspector visited earlier that evening in response to a complaint. The state inspector, who visited shortly after 7 p.m., found no violations of Edwards’s coronavirus orders, according to a report. Lafayette Fire inspectors showed up later that night, after the 11 p.m. closing time, and they too found no violations.
The Bulldog was hopping again on Saturday night shortly before 10 p.m., though local fire inspectors showed up soon after and ordered the bar to close. Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said the Bulldog was closed for possible Phase 2 violations, but he would not elaborate.
Benoit said the Bulldog will be allowed to reopen if he finds that Kopieczek was not at fault for any violations. Otherwise, Benoit said he will consult with state authorities about next steps.
Kopieczek said he was cited for operating as an illegal bar, as well as violations of the mask order.
As for the masks, Kopieczek noted that people may remove them when eating and drinking. While that is true, business owners must require people to wear them at entry and all other times when not consuming food or beverages, according to the order. Kopieczek also said he was not aware the order forbids congregating in bar areas.