The family of Trayford Pellerin is scheduled to meet with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Friday morning, The Current reports.
Lafayette Police fatally shot Pellerin, 31, on Aug. 21 as Pellerin walked away from them and tried to enter a convenience store. Guillory’s initial response inflamed outrage by sympathizing with police officers without acknowledging Pellerin’s family.
Guillory has since admitted his first statement was a mistake and expressed sympathy for the Pellerin family. At the same time, he has refused to meet with protesters or Pellerin’s family.
The Pellerin family’s lawyer, Ronald Haley, told The Current the meeting is to occur in Guillory’s office at 10 a.m., after a 9 a.m. press conference at the Harambee Event Center.
Haley said he will use the meeting to push for release of body camera footage or still photos of the shooting.
Guillory’s spokesman, Jamie Angelle, declined comment “out of respect for Mr. Trayford Pellerin and his family.”