University of Louisiana at Lafayette officials will confer next week to review the campus’ communicative disease plan and to discuss COVID-19, the coronavirus that has posed a global health threat for a month and may signal a pandemic.
Campus spokesman Eric Maron said this week that university leaders don’t perceive an immediate threat from the virus, which was initially identified in the Hubei province of China and has since spread to other Asian countries and other continents. For now, he said, UL Lafayette is taking direction from announcements by the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. State Department, the World Health Organization and other agencies about what to do.
“As far as what we are doing, the university is not paying for international travel to the affected areas,” Maron said. Campus leaders will monitor new areas where the virus is located.
He said UL has made no decisions about summertime enrollment or student study abroad. Nor has UL decided to make any changes about student admissions for international students.
“There’s nothing really to discuss,” he said.
He said UL has one student in Spain, and another who has been accepted for study in South Korea during the summer. He said the campus is monitoring that situation. Travel to and from other countries for students, professors and visitors is guided by the State Department, he said.
The CDC said sustained cases of the coronavirus have been identified in China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea. China and South Korea have Level 3 warnings, which says travelers should avoid non-essential travel to those countries. Alert Level 2 warnings have been recommended for Japan, Italy and Iran, which means the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions should avoid travel there.
Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand pose some risk, but not enough to issue a warning, the CDC website said.
UL is following the lead of the University of Louisiana System and its nine member institutions, whose board met this week in regular session at Northwestern University in Natchitoches. There, system President and CEO Jim Henderson said in prepared remarks to the board:
“Our institutions are preparing communication plans, engaging emergency preparedness personnel and closely monitoring the CDC and other organizations for the latest information on COVID-19. Our two biggest concerns are the safety of our campus community as well as ensuring our students can continue their studies should a situation arise.”
Henderson likened universities to small cities, sometimes with limited resources, and a youthful population. He said the system has remained in “constant contact” with the nine campuses, including UL Lafayette.
Robert Callahan of Sides & Associates, spokesman for the Lafayette Regional Airport, said he expects protocols will be established but thus far, the airport has received no word about how it may deal with coronavirus.
“The only thing I have heard was that the Transportation Security Administration employees have been given the option of wearing masks,” Callahan said. “None of them have taken that option.”
Callahan said the likelihood is that the airport will await further instructions from federal agencies.
He said that the airport has followed federal guidelines in dealing with other, earlier health scares, such as the Zika and Ebola viruses.
Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival International, scheduled April 22-26 in downtown Lafayette, said his team is monitoring relevant websites including the CDC in advance of the event, which will draw musicians from 25 countries.
“It’s nothing new,” Feehan said Friday. “Viruses pop up all over the world, every year.”
Nonetheless, Feehan said, festival organizers remain vigilant about protecting the musicians and the crowds.
“Our artists aren’t coming in from heavily affected areas,” he said. Many are or will be touring other U.S. states before they come to Louisiana. They follow strict regulations to safeguard their health and the health of audiences. Right now, he said, the threat level is low.
“We monitor issues like this every year,” he said. “This is the one for this year.”