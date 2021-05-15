A man turned himself into police custody after a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, was shot and killed early Saturday in Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department said.
At around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 300 block of McDonald Street.
When they arrived, officers found a woman slumped over inside a vehicle and suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.
The police department identified the woman as Jennifer Hurst, 18, of Lafayette.
After speaking with witnesses, officers learned the suspect was Hurst's boyfriend, Lucas Williams, 19, of Lafayette. He turned himself in to police and was arrested for second-degree murder.
Williams was then transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking.