Avery Island in Iberia Parish has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s office announced on Friday.
Cassidy last year wrote in a letter to the State Historic Preservation Office that the island “has a rich history and is an important part of Louisiana’s unique culture,” and is home to more than 100,000 birds and other species.
The 2,200-acre island is positioned on top of a rock salt deposit “thought to be deeper than Mount Everest is high,” according to www.louisianatravel.com.
Avery Island is also the birthplace of Tabasco Pepper Sauce, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Anthony Simmons, CEO of McIlhenny Company, which manufactures Tabasco, noted in a news release that the island is home to 52 state-registered archaeological sites, most of them prehistoric.
“Acceptance into the National Register of Historic Places confirms the Island’s importance in local, state and national history, and I regard it as a great honor,” Simmons said.