Gov. John Bel Edwards’s latest coronavirus restrictions announced Tuesday confirmed what already seemed inevitable: Lafayette Parish bars will once again be forced to close for indoor drinking amid a raging surge in new infections.

Yet more than two dozen Lafayette Parish bars — or establishments that are locally known as bars, and which function as such — will be allowed to stay open, albeit with new capacity restrictions. They are among hundreds of licensed Louisiana bars that have obtained conditional restaurant licenses since July, when the governor shut down bars the first time.

Restaurants and bars operate under different coronavirus rules, including a ban on indoor drinking for bars in high-positivity parishes but not for restaurants.

One-third of Lafayette Parish’s 110 bars have recently obtained conditional restaurant licenses, which allow them to operate under rules for restaurants, according to a review of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control online database. Edwards said Tuesday that 372 bars across the state have done the same.

Restaurants must provide for socially distant seating, and customers must remain seated. Food sales must accompany all drink sales. Dancing is not allowed. Masks are required except when consuming food or beverages. Under Edwards’s orders announced Tuesday, restaurant capacity is reduced from 75% to 50%.

In addition to the coronavirus rules, restaurants must earn more sales from food than alcohol. But state authorities cannot immediately verify compliance with the sales requirement, and instead rely on the word of proprietors when issuing restaurant licenses. Applicants must sign and notarize an application that asks if food service is the primary business purpose.

“It depends on them being truthful,” said Stan Harris, executive director of the Louisiana Restaurant Association. “When you sign that permit application, you are attesting to certain things. When you file your reports with ATC on your revenue breakdown, you are attesting to these things. You are in fact saying that you are you telling the truth.”

State revenue agents are fanning out to audit the new restaurant licensees, but it will be months before they can weed out bad actors.

Meanwhile, Lafayette’s fall surge has quickly spiraled, with some bars and entertainment venues openly defying restrictions by advertising indoor live music and dance parties on social media. The weekly positivity rate more than doubled in the second week of November, from 4.7% to 10.1%, according to the health department.

Nighttime crowds have swelled on Jefferson Street, where half a dozen bars recently obtained conditional restaurant licenses. They include The Office Bar, which received a restaurant license on Sept. 30. On Nov. 21, state fire investigators found customers there dancing without masks, overcrowding and spacing violations, according to an inspector’s report.

The bar’s Instagram account advertised $3 drinks and house shots the night of the inspection, along with a DJ. A sign on the side of the bar notes that it is “now serving pizza,” and advertises a free drink with pizza. None of the bar’s social media accounts show a menu, nor is there any mention that food is required with every drink.

What happens next for The Office Bar is unclear. Fire inspectors allowed management to correct the violations on site and did not issue a citation, although the information was forwarded to the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, according to the report.

The ATC Commissioner, Ernest Legier, said the case had been assigned to an investigator. He declined further comment.

One of the bar’s owners, Eric Macicek, declined to be interviewed, but he acknowledged in an email statement that the inspection had turned up “several shortcomings,” which were addressed without citation.

“Since reopening a little over a month ago we have been learning, adjusting, and trying to find the best practices that provide a safe and fun environment,” Macicek wrote. “We are thankful for our customers and community. We strive to provide them with safe service and good times.”

While many bar owners are earnestly trying to transform their business model, even if temporarily, at least a few appear to be using the conditional licenses to buy time, said Kimberly Robinson, the state’s revenue secretary.

“You are always going to have some people who aren’t really interested in all the details,” said Kimberly Robinson, the state’s revenue secretary, who was not referring to a specific establishment. “There is a small segment who just want to know what they need to do to make it.”

The Revenue Department plans to audit all new conditional licensees, but Robinson said two months of sales are needed to do so. Prior to full-fledged audits, revenue agents make initial visits to review receipts on hand, she said.

The initial “snapshot” visits are meant to help new licensees understand the requirements, Robinson said, and future audits will not necessarily result in discipline if food sales fall a bit short.

“It’s going to be a test of reasonableness here,” Robinson said.

A second consecutive week of 10% positivity would have triggered automatic shutdown of Lafayette Parish bars under previous rules, which Edwards supplanted Tuesday. The new rules allow indoor drinking at bars at a quarter of normal capacity only when parishes are below 5% positivity.

But the new orders in some ways are better for bars, which can now open for limited outdoor seating even when positivity is high.

Some of the conditional licenses were issued for a few weeks, while others — including The Office Bar’s — are good for a year. A handful of those in Lafayette have lapsed since being issued, including at popular nightspots such as Marley’s on Jefferson Street and Scandal’s Nite Club in south Lafayette.

Yet their plans during the indoor drinking ban are not clear. Representatives of both Marley’s and Scandal’s did not respond to multiple messages.

Harris, of the restaurant association, said more bars are likely to follow suit.

“The deeper we get into this, the more they are going to have to look at their business and decide, do I really want to be a restaurant and try to operate that way, or am I more comfortable operating as a bar?,” Harris said.