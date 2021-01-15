The Diocese of Lake Charles, battered by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020, will merge the faithful from three coastal churches into a new Cameron Parish church with a familiar name, said the Rev. Ruben Buller, diocesan vicar general.
The announcement was revealed last week in a decree from Most Rev. Glen John Provost, bishop of Lake Charles, following a period of study and review of storm damages by the diocese. Buller, in charge of diocesan recovery, said a survey suggested that the churches, which have declined in membership in the past 15 years, would grow smaller still as people move away from the hurricane-prone coast.
Provost, a Lafayette Parish native, served as a priest and administrator in the Diocese of Lafayette for many years before he was named bishop in Lake Charles.
“People I have spoken to" in the affected churches were "somewhat expecting this sort of thing,” Buller said Friday.
Churches in Cameron, Grand Chenier and Creole were largely destroyed by Laura’s Category 4 winds, which rose to 150 mph. The storm struck Aug. 27; Delta followed on Oct. 9.
Damages were estimated in the scores of millions of dollars — at least $60 million. Buller said some of the coastal churches have been rebuilt twice before as hurricanes like Rita in 2005 and Ike in 2008 have lashed the low-lying coastal parish of some 7,000 people. The cost of insurance, diocesan officials have said, has soared beyond the capacity of coastal Catholics to pay — the entire diocese has been sharing the costs to maintain the coastal churches.
The decree said Our Lady Star of the Sea in Cameron, St. Eugene in Grand Chenier and Sacred Heart of Jesus in Creole will be amalgamated into one parish, Sacred Heart of Catholic Jesus Catholic Church, to be built in Sweetlake. Records of the three former parishes will be kept at the Sweetlake location, where St. Patrick mission church has been located. The Rev. Jerish George will be the new pastor.
Buller said efforts would be made to salvage property and icons from the three coastal churches for use in the amalgamated parish. He said the diocese was trying to "be sensitive" to the congregations of the coastal churches.
Buller said the Shrine of Our Lady Star of the Sea, established in 1963, will remain in its present location and that a building there will accommodate people who visit the shrine. Provost makes a pilgrimage to the shrine annually near the start of hurricane season to ask protection of Our Lady Star of the Sea from storms.
Buller said the church hall in Creole survived the storm and will be modified for new uses, including regular Masses to accommodate people who live closer to the coast. Cameron is 14 miles west of Creole and 32 miles from Sweetlake.
The decree said that those “who claim to be aggrieved by this decree may have recourse against it” within 10 business days of its notification. Buller said that would fall on Jan. 25. The amalgamation of the churches will become official Feb. 2.
He said George would make the schedule for Masses in the area served by the new church parish, whose boundaries would include the territories of Our Lady Star of the Sea, St. Eugene and territory around St. Patrick mission, which has been a mission of St. Mary of the Lake Parish. The territory includes “from the intersection of Ward Line Road and Highway 14 south to the Intercoastal Canal and from the same intersection east and south to Fruge Road and down in a vertical line to the Intercoastal Canal.
The decision was based at least in part on whether parishioners who live along the coast would return after their homes were repaired. Carla Richard, who has been a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea for some 50 years, said her family has returned and that her neighbors had returned or were considering a return once their insurance has been worked out. She said such decisions take a long time.
Buller said the diocese contacted parish members through emails — many coastal residents left the area, at least temporarily, after their homes were damaged. He said the diocese also held town hall meetings to gauge parishioners’ feelings.
The Diocese of Lake Charles sustained substantial damages far beyond those on the coast, church officials said. Those included damages to St. Theodore in Moss Bluff and St. Pius X in Ragley. Five of six Catholic schools in the diocese were substantially damaged, as well.
The Diocese of Lake Charles selected DCMC Partners and The Lemoine Co. of Lafayette to assist with its recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura, which ravaged church properties.
The Diocese of Lafayette made a special collection in September to help its neighboring diocese to rebuild.