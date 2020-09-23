Bars in Lafayette Parish may immediately resume allowing on-site drinking, Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bar patrons haven't been allowed to drink at their favorite watering holes in Lafayette for several months.
Lafayette Parish has met the Louisiana Department of Health's benchmark for easing those restrictions by having 5% or fewer positive cases of COVID-19 for two consecutive weeks. LDH announces each Wednesday which parishes have met the benchmark. Guillory said he notified the governor's office that the parish would opt-in to reopening bars and the move into Phasse 3 recovery. The move was approved by the governor Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer.
Acadia and St. Landry parishes previously met the Phase 3 criteria to re-open bars.
Phase 3 does not mean bars can throw open their doors and allow crowds to dance the night away.
Live music still is not allowed. Service indoors is allowed only at tables and indoor capacity is limited to 25% or 50 people, whichever is less. Outdoors areas are limited to 50 people and only table service.
Bars and other permit holders such as daiquiri shops must close and stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m.
Acadia and St. Landry parishes previously met the Phase 3 criteria to re-open bars.
After initially closing bars down in March, Gov. John Bel Edwards eased restrictions in June as the number of COVID-19 cases dropped, allowing bars with food permits to open with restrictions. But the number of cases almost immediately increased, causing Edwards to impose additional restrictions in July.