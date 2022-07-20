The Lafayette Parish Council has given Mayor-President Josh Guillory preliminary approval to proceed with a plan to build a new jail through a public-private partnership arrangement.
The public-private partnership could be used to build a new jail, new juvenile detention home and, later, other Lafayette Consolidated Government facilities such as recreational facilities.
"If this comes to fruition and saves tax dollars, it could be a stepping stone to other projects in parish," Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin said.
A new jail and juvenile detention home possibly could be built by the summer of 2026, City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said.
LCG already owns land on West Willow Street between Hebert Road and Aster Drive where a new juvenile detention home could be built. Officials are working to obtain two pieces of land next to the Sheriff's annex building for the jail.
The council voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, with Council Chairman A.B. Rubin casting the only no vote. He represents north Lafayette residents, some of whom oppose building the jail on Willow Street near a school and homes.
The current five-story Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Main and Lafayette streets downtown was built in 1985 to hold about 300 inmates but was renovated to house about 600. The parish has spent millions of dollars on repairs, including plumbing and replacing elevators.
Logan said it will cost less to build a new jail than continue to repair the existing one.
The resolution approved Tuesday gives the administration the authority to request State Bond Commission approval for the plan, Jason Akers with Foley and Judell bond attorneys, said. The bond commission's approval would be an overarching nod to the use of public-private partnerships, he said.
The administration, Akers said, would need Parish Council approval for specific projects.
LCG will seek requests for qualifications from potential private partners, Logan said. If the terms are suitable, the private partner chosen would finance, design, build and maintain the building on LCG-owned land with the Sheriff's Office continuing to operate the jail for the duration of the agreement, possibly 35-40 years.
Lafayette Parish would make a fixed payment every year to the private partner, Logan said, using revenue generated by existing taxes for the jail, juvenile detention home and courthouse and jail complex. When the term of the agreement expires, LCG would own the buildings.
LCG expects to go to the bond commission for approval and expects to issue a request for qualifications in August. Parish Council approval of the agreement and executiion of the contract could take place in May of 2023.
The risk, Logan said, will fall on the private partner who will be responsible for maintaining the new jail during the agreement time frame, including repairing or replacing major components like the roof.
"I just could not see any other way to do this other than asking for tax money," Councilman John Guilbeau said.
Sheriff Mark Garber said the current jail is often out of space for inmates. Under the proposal, the new jail would not be a private prison, which Garber said he does not support.
He said he supports Guillory's proposal "as long as can be done legally and ethically."
Lafayette resident Nureaka Ross objected to the public-private partnership concept, citing several reasons starting with the lack of transparency.
Guillory, who did not attend Tuesday's Parish Council meeting, announced the concept in a video news release Monday evening. He was short on details.
The council's agenda for Tuesday night contained a vaguely-written resolution "giving preliminary approval to one or more public-private agreements." It does not mention the jail.