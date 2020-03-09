First Baptist Church of Lafayette voted Sunday to call Dr. James Pritchard as the next senior pastor. The affirmative vote by church members concluded a nine-month long nationwide search.
In an issued statement, the church said Pritchard has served as the teaching pastor at First Baptist Church of Forney, Texas, since 2015. Prior to that he pastored three churches in Texas and Oklahoma.
He holds a bachelor’s from East Texas Baptist University with a major in Christian Ministries and the master’s of divinity and doctoral degree in evangelism from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Pritchard will begin his ministry in Lafayette on Easter Sunday.