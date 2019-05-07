Lafayette is moving ahead with plans to build a new state-of-the-art animal shelter, with Beazley Moliere Architects of Lafayette selected Tuesday to oversee the project.
Architect fees will cost an estimated $600,000 to $700,000.
Construction of a new animal shelter to replace the obsolete 6,000-square-foot facility on Pont des Mouton Road has been discussed since the administration of former Lafayette Parish President Joey Durel, who set aside $5 million for the project.
Durel and the City-Parish Council at the time asked voters in 2015 to combine existing mosquito control and public health taxes into a single fund and allow some of the money to be used for animal control. Voters approved the measure.
When Mayor-President Joel Robideaux took office in 2016, he temporarily shelved the idea of building the new shelter, aiming instead to reduce the euthanasia rate and increase adoptions and rescues, said Robert Benoit, confidential assistant to the mayor-president.
"Joel said he wouldn't build a state-of-the-art shelter to continue to euthanize animals," Benoit said.
In 2015, 2,765 animals were euthanized at the shelter.
Robideaux set a goal for the Lafayette shelter to become a no-kill shelter in which at least 90% of animals that enter the shelter are adopted out or rescued. Working with local nonprofit animal care groups, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center reduced animal adoption fees, started a new fostering program and implemented a trap-neuter-return program for stray cats.
In March, Benoit said, the live outcome rate for animals at the shelter exceeded 91%, and Robideaux later gave the green light to the new shelter.
Robideaux will ask the City-Parish Council in coming months to allocate another $3 million to $4 million, Benoit said, because the cost to build and open the 20,000-square-foot shelter is estimated at $8 million to $9 million.
Beazley Molier Architects will oversee the project, he said, and Blue Sky Animal Care Architecture, of Denver, which specializes in designing modern animal shelters, will be a subconsultant.
Benoit said officials hope the shelter is under construction by the end of 2019.
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center adoptions
2015: 517
2018: 1,050
2019 projected: 1,166
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center rescues
2015: 174
2018: 768
2019 projected: 742
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center euthanasia
2015: 2,765
2018: 846
2019 projected: 464
Dog live outcomes
2015: 47 percent
2018: 74 percent
2019 projected: 84 percent
Cat live outcomes
2015: 9 percent
2018: 70 percent
2019 projected: 88 percent