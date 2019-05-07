Lafayette is moving ahead with plans to build a new state-of-the-art animal shelter, with Beazley Moliere Architects of Lafayette selected Tuesday to oversee the project.

Architect fees will cost an estimated $600,000 to $700,000.

Construction of a new animal shelter to replace the obsolete 6,000-square-foot facility on Pont des Mouton Road has been discussed since the administration of former Lafayette Parish President Joey Durel, who set aside $5 million for the project.

Durel and the City-Parish Council at the time asked voters in 2015 to combine existing mosquito control and public health taxes into a single fund and allow some of the money to be used for animal control. Voters approved the measure.

When Mayor-President Joel Robideaux took office in 2016, he temporarily shelved the idea of building the new shelter, aiming instead to reduce the euthanasia rate and increase adoptions and rescues, said Robert Benoit, confidential assistant to the mayor-president.

"Joel said he wouldn't build a state-of-the-art shelter to continue to euthanize animals," Benoit said.

In 2015, 2,765 animals were euthanized at the shelter.

Robideaux set a goal for the Lafayette shelter to become a no-kill shelter in which at least 90% of animals that enter the shelter are adopted out or rescued. Working with local nonprofit animal care groups, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center reduced animal adoption fees, started a new fostering program and implemented a trap-neuter-return program for stray cats.

In March, Benoit said, the live outcome rate for animals at the shelter exceeded 91%, and Robideaux later gave the green light to  the new shelter.

Robideaux will ask the City-Parish Council in coming months to allocate another $3 million to $4 million, Benoit said, because the cost to build and open the 20,000-square-foot shelter is estimated at $8 million to $9 million.

Beazley Molier Architects will oversee the project, he said, and Blue Sky Animal Care Architecture, of Denver, which specializes in designing modern animal shelters, will be a subconsultant.

Benoit said officials hope the shelter is under construction by the end of 2019.

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center adoptions

2015: 517

2018: 1,050

2019 projected: 1,166

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center rescues

2015: 174

2018: 768

2019 projected: 742

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center euthanasia

2015: 2,765

2018: 846

2019 projected: 464

Dog live outcomes

2015: 47 percent

2018: 74 percent

2019 projected: 84 percent

Cat live outcomes

2015: 9 percent

2018: 70 percent

2019 projected: 88 percent

