The Lafayette City Council has unanimously authorized an investigation of the mayor related to questionable drainage projects and whether he benefitted in any way from city-parish projects.
The council also introduced an ordinance Tuesday to allocate $100,000 to pay for the investigation. Final approval of the ordinance is expected Sept. 20.
The notion of a special audit and investigation arose in July when Mayor-President Josh Guillory refused to answer 18 questions posed by Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook after news reports surfaced of problems with drainage projects, three of which are in state and federal court and one that may be under investigation by the FBI. Guillory suggested the council hire an auditor to get answers to its questions.
Guillory at Tuesday's council meeting commended the City Council for accepting his recommendation for an independent auditor to answer questions regarding city business. Then he took a jab at the council for wanting to spend $100,000 to do so.
"Be expedient," Guillory urged the council. "Get in, look at what you need to look at and I'm not sure what that is. Seems like you're just looking for something. Go look. Get your answers. Let's put this thing to bed."
A statement released on Guillory's behalf to the news media states, "On its surface this 'investigation' could be viewed as political theatre."
While all five City Council members voted to approve the resolution authorizing the audit, Councilman Andy Naquin expressed concern that findings of the audit will be public and could jeopardize government's position in pending lawsuits.
City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said if the audit or investigation produces information that may interfere with the lawsuits, the city's legal team may have to block release of some information and may go to court to seek an injunction.
The audit and investigation are moot, Naquin said, if the council does not approve the ordinance allocating $100,000 to pay for it.
"The questions that were presented to the administration are within our purview," Cook said. "We should have those answers. That's the whole point of us moving forward is to get answers."
Naquin said the resolution doesn't address the 18 questions and the auditor told him the resolution exceeds the scope of what originally was discussed with him.
The investigation, according to the resolution, is to determine compliance with the Home Rule Charter; federal, state and local laws; and LCG policies and procedures.
It will look at the direct or indirect involvement financially or otherwise of the mayor-president and "officials, officers, employees, departments, offices and agencies over which the mayor-president exercises general executive and administrative authority," as well as thrid-party people or entities in:
- All drainage-related projects and works, including all transactions, events, occurences, facts and circumstances involving the direct or indirect expenditure of public funds, use of personnel, employees, assets or resources of the city of Lafayette from May 1, 2021, until the present.
- The direct or indirect expenditure of public funds or use of personnel, employees, assets or resources of the city of Lafayette by the mayor-president, at the direction of the mayor-president or benefiting the mayor-president since Jan. 6, 2020.
Rigid Constructors was awarded an as-needed contract with Lafayette for excavation work. Instead of going out for bids for drainage projects, the Guillory administration tacked on work to the Rigid contract, amounting to millions of dollars in work that wasn't bid.
Guillory and his administration in February, without seeking city council approval, bought part ownership in land in St. Martin Parish then instructed Rigid to remove part of a spoil bank along the Vermilion River without obtaining permission from St. Martin Parish government or the Corps of Engineers.
The mayor-president justified the work, conducted at night, by alleging the spoil bank stopped the Vermilion River from overflowing into a St. Martin Parish swamp. Its removal, officials allege, will help alleviate flooding in Lafayette Parish. St. Martin Parish officials say the spoil bank helped protect their residents from the river flooding.
Cook, in June, asked the mayor-president and his administration for:
- A breakdown on every project by Rigid Constructors, the company hired via a contract for "as needed excavation and disposal" but used to remove the St. Martin Parish spoil bank.
- A breakdown on nine drainage projects authorized through city, parish and joint ordinances, including detention pond construction and Bayou Vermilion Flood Control projects.
- A map showing the location of all projects that are part of the Bayou Vermilion Flood Control project.
- An explanation of bids taken for Bayou Vermilion Flood Control projects and the St. Martin Parish spoil bank removal.
- An explanation of mobilization fees, barge fees and demobilizaiton fees for some projects and whether they were included in bid requests.