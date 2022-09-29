Community activists gathered Wednesday evening to ensure hundreds of Black victims killed in the Opelousas Massacre during the Reconstruction era are not forgotten.
The event included prayers, poetry, music, inspirational speeches and a candlelight vigil outside of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse.
"As Maya Angelou wrote, 'History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived; but if faced with courage, need not be lived again,'" said Ola Prejean of Move the Mindset. "I hope that you take away from tonight a renewed sense of commitment to create in your communities a meaningful, inclusive environment that ensures that the events of 1868 never be forgotten and, more importantly, that they never be lived again."
The Opelousas Massacre was one of the deadliest massacres of the Reconstruction era in the United States. It began Sept. 28, 1868, and killed between 200 and 300 African Americans in St. Landry Parish.
Leading up to the massacre, Emerson Bentley, a White teacher who taught Black children, found a note on his schoolhouse door that said "E.B. Beware! K.K.K." with an illustration of a skull and bones, coffin and a dagger dripping with blood, according to an account by Smithsonian Magazine.
Bentley, who also worked as an editor of a newspaper called "The St. Landry Progress," had come to the region to help recently emancipated African Americans access education, find jobs and vote.
Soon after receiving the note, Bentley was beaten by White leaders of the community in front of his schoolchildren; Bentley's injuries were so severe that some thought he had died. When a small group of armed Black men assembled after hearing about Bentley, they were met by an armed group of White men. Twenty-nine people were arrested during the confrontation, with 27 of those being executed. In the two weeks that followed, African American families were killed in their homes, shot in public and chased down by vigilante groups.
About 250 people, the vast majority of them Black, were killed during the massacre. C.E. Durand, another editor of the "St. Landry Progress," was among the victims.
The Rev. Laurent De Prins, pastor of Epiphany Opelousas Episcopal Church, said he did not learn about the massacre in school, even though he took a Louisiana history class in college.
"I even went back and looked for it in the history book, and it wasn't mentioned," said De Prins, who attended Wednesday's event. "And so this was just an opportunity to remember those that were killed in the massacre and also learn about how we can move forward in truth telling and reconciliation with all of our brothers and sisters."
Windy conditions made lighting candles during Wednesday's event tricky business.
Roderick Sias, vice president of NAACP St. Landry, encouraged attendees to view the flickering candles as symbolic of the righteousness and justice they're fighting for.
"You know there's always wind around. It's hard to keep that candle going," Sias said. "Sometimes you got to relight that candle two or three times before you get that flame going."
Event attendees were encouraged to do two things to ensure the victims of the Opelousas Massacre are never forgotten: get an education and vote.
"Education and right to vote are powerful weapons," said event organizer Elsie Semien. "When you go home, tell your children — those in your home and those in your neighborhood — to get a good quality education. Go to school tomorrow. Don't play around. Learn all you can. And remember, all of this was about the 14th Amendment that granted Blacks the right to vote. So this is the other takeaway I want you to have about what I'm saying today: If you are not registered to vote, don't walk away from here without being a registered voter. If you know someone who is not registered to vote, go to that person and plead with them because the only way we can truly honor those 200 or 300 men and women that were killed in 1868 is to make sure that our voices are heard every election."