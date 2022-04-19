Lafayette's acting police chief is appealing to the public for tips as to the identity of a shooter who wounded two teens in Moore Park last week.
Maj. Monte Potier, acting police chief, told the Parish Council Tuesday there are people who know who the shooter is and he's asking them to provide the police with that person's identity or other information that might speed up the investigation.
The case will be solved with evidence, he said, but the community can help expedite a conclusion to the case by telling police the name of the shooter.
A crowd was gathered at Moore Park shortly before 8 p.m. April 14 as part of a high school senior skip day, police said, when multiple shots were fired. Two young women, ages 17 and 18, suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Additional police are patroling the parks, Potier said.
The chief also updated the council on "burnout" events of April 9 where motorists gathered at the Kohl's parking lot on Ambassador Caffery Parkway peeling out, "drifting," doing doughnuts and drag racing.
One man was arrested when he fled the scene, but Potier said other arrests are coming with the use of technology and cooperation from the public.
A dozen people called 911 from four police precincts in Lafayette that evening, police reported. Many of those involved, Potier said, were from out of town.
"It was a planned event," he said.