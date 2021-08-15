For years some Lafayette leaders warned the 2020 Census could reflect a population shift that would leave the city of Lafayette outnumbered and in the minority in local governance.
It's at the tipping point.
The 2020 Census figures released last week show there are 498 more residents in the city of Lafayette than the rest of the parish, basically a tie, with just 50.2% of the parish's population living in the city of Lafayette. When the city and parish consolidated in 1996, 63% of the population lived in the city of Lafayette.
The city of Lafayette grew by 751 residents over the past 10 years, less than 1%, while population outside the city continued to blossom, the 2020 Census shows. Youngsville alone added more than 7,800 residents in the past 10 years, a growth rate of 96.5%.
"I was very shocked that the city didn’t grow at all," Stuart Breaux of the Protect the City Committee, said Sunday. The population numbers show "exactly what we said in our report: Sooner or later the city is going be in the position where it's not in control of its destiny."
City Councilman Pat Lewis, who conceived of the idea for a Protect the City Committee to study whether consolidation of some city and parish services is working for the city, said that's why he formed the committee.
"More and more people are leaving the city and going into the parish," Lewis said. "If we don't change that to where the city of Lafayette has its own mayor and controls its own budget, we're going to have more people who live outside the city of Lafayette controlling the city budget and voting for the city's mayor."
Prior to January 2020, Lafayette the city and Lafayette the parish were governed by a single, combined City-Parish Council with nine representatives. With the city of Lafayette's population based on the 2010 Census greater than the rest of the parish, it had more representation on the Council.
But some warned that with the 2020 Census, the city of Lafayette could lose its majority status on the City-Parish Council, leaving decisions about the parish's most populous city and its tax revenue vulnerable to council members elected primarily by residents outside the city of Lafayette.
The Fix the Charter amendment approved by voters in 2018 resolved part of the problem by splitting the City-Parish Council into separate City and Parish Councils. For the first time since consolidation in 1996, the city of Lafayette starting in January 2020 has its own council.
If that had not happened, if there wasn't a separate City Council, when City-Parish Council districts would have been redrawn according to the 2020 Census, "I think it would be very difficult to get five majority city seats," Kevin Blanchard of the Fix the Charter movement said Sunday.
It also would be hard to seat five City-Parish Council members on the Lafayette Public Utilities Authority. The previous Home Rule Charter said any City-Parish Council member whose district is 60% or more residents of the city of Lafayette, serves on the LPUA, making decisions regard the city-own Lafayette Utilities System. But under one interpretation of the charter, the full City-Parish Council also voted on LUS matters. If the city had lost one member on the combined council, the power would have shifted to council members who represented more people outside the city than inside.
The 2018 charter amendment did not provide the city of Lafayette with its own mayor, though. All voters in the parish — those in the city of Lafayette, in unincorporated parts of the parish and the other five municipalities in the parish — elect the mayor-president who serves as the city of Lafayette's mayor and the parish's president.
Lafayette City Council votes to appoint charter commission to consider amending, abolishing consolidation
A major conclusion of the Protect the City Committee was the city of Lafayette needs to elect its own mayor.
"It’s more urgent now more than ever," City Councilwoman Nanette Cook said after seeing the 2020 Census data. "We need our own mayor. Someone from the city to represent us. We need to be more aggressive to keep the city of Lafayette growing."
Cook was appointed to the Parish Council's City-Parish Alignment Commission, created in reaction to or retaliation for the Protect the City Committee. The commission hasn't met yet but has a tentative meeting date in September.
While the City Council voted to approve the Protect the City Committee's advice to appoint a charter commission, the Parish Council members individually have said they don't support a charter commission to consider amending or abolishing the charter.
It must be noted that the Census reflects population, not registered voters. Among residents of the city of Lafayette and the rest of the parish, many aren't eligible to vote, like children, while others don't register to vote.
Voter registration figures from the Louisiana Secretary of State as of Aug. 1 show 17,337 more registered voters in the city of Lafayette than outside the city.
Breaux said voter registration is a lagging indicator of what's been reflected in the 2020 Census results.
"It's a matter of time before voter registration numbers reflect the population," he said. "If you had an election today, you're not at the tipping point. But the numbers paint a picture that the city is falling behind the parish in being able to decide its own fate."