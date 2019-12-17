Five economic development districts with the ability to impose taxes were approved Tuesday in the city of Lafayette.
The new taxes won't require a vote of the public.
The approvals were among the final actions taken by the outgoing city-parish council, which ceases to exist Jan. 6. It will be replaced by separate city and parish councils for the first time since Lafayette Consolidated Government was created in 1996.
Outgoing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux proposed the EDDs. His successor, Josh Guillory, spoke out against them.
The five districts approved Tuesday include downtown, University Avenue, the former Trappey's canning plant, the Northgate Mall area and the former Holy Rosary Institute. The districts will collect an extra 1-2% sales tax and a 2% hotel occupancy tax to be used for infrastructure and other development in the district where the taxes are collected.
The council also approved cooperative endeavor agreements with outside agencies and organizations to undertake projects in the EDDs. The new city council will serve as the oversight board for each district.
A proposed Acadiana Mall EDD was deferred indefinitely at the request of Councilwoman Liz Hebert, who represents the area.
Councilwoman Nanette Cook attempted to defer the Northgate Mall EDD, but was voted down.
"We have other options," Guillory said before the votes. "Why don't we explore cutting spending" or working with state legislators and congressmen to get additional money. "Let taxes be the last resort."
He asked the council to "help me make Lafayette inviting" to businesses.
Attorney Charles Landry, who has helped create EDDs and Tax Increment Financing districts across the state, said Baton Rouge's downtown was redeveloped using EDDs. More than 100 EDDs exist in Louisiana, five of them in Lafayette Parish, he said.
Residents, property owners and business owners spoke in favor of and against the districts.
"This is a tax without a vote," Ross Little Jr. of the Lafayette Republican Executive Committee, said. "These things are contrived so there will be no vote."
The downtown and University Avenue EDDs exclude properties with registered voters attached to them in order to avoid the need for an election on the new taxes.
"I have a problem when people try to stop Lafayette from doing what people all over are doing," Councilman Kevin Naquin, who will serve on the incoming parish council, said.
Other municipalities in Lafayette Parish have TIFs and are thriving, Naquin said. They aren't stopping people from shopping in those communities, he said.
"They voted with their steering wheel," Naquin added.
Sales taxes in the city of Lafayette, outside the Louisiana Avenue TIF district, 8.45%, including a 4.45% state sales tax. Inside the Louisiana Avenue TIF district, shoppers pay 9.45%, Naquin said.
Others pay even more. Youngsville pays 9.95% in sales taxes and has a new park and other amenities to show for it, he said. A part of Broussard inside St. Martin Parish imposes a 10.45% sales tax, Carencro inside the Interstate 49 EDD pays 10.45% and Duson inside Acadia Parish imposes a 10.7% sales tax, Naquin said.
Collin Cormier, co-owner of Pop's Poboys in downtown, said his business flooded seven times and would have flooded Monday night had he not put sandbags in place. The EDD, he said, is an opportunity to transform downtown.
"I prefer my business to be in an economic development district than under water," he said.
Downtown homeowner Rusty Fryou said paying a few extra pennies won't bother him.
"If it costs me another 10 cents for a po-boy, let's do it," Fryou said.
Michelle Ezell who owns Tsunami restaurants in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans said she's a beneficiary of the fruits of EDDs in the other cities, where she has seen much more progress in the last five years than she has seen in Lafayette's downtown.
"It's about progress. It's about economic development," she said. "It's about helping our city stand out for once."