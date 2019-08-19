A GoFundMe account has nearly reached its goal of $12,900 in just one day to help the family of a well-known Lafayette musician whose home was destroyed by fire Saturday.
Major Handy's wife, Frances Ayres Handy, was home the fire started, and was treated for minor burns. A firefighter also sustained minor injuries in the fire. His 17-year-old granddaughter, Armani Sanders, was also home. She escaped the blaze without injury.
A drone battery charging on the sofa sparked the blaze.
The fire was reported by a neighbor who saw heavy smoke pouring from the house, and fire trucks arrived within five minutes to find flames coming from the front door and windows.
The home sustained substantial damage. The roof in the living room collapsed, there were weak places in the floor and all the couple’s belongings were either burned or covered in soot and smoke.
Major Handy’s guitars and accordions were either melted or heavily smoke damaged, and the numerous family heirlooms and antiques Frances Handy had displayed in the home — tables, photos, chairs and décor — were destroyed.
The GoFundMe was created to help the family — especially to replace his instruments.
Handy said he’s keeping his focus on positive things.
“I’m so happy that everybody is safe. My little granddaughter is safe, Frances is safe. We’re not looking in the rear-view mirror, we’re looking out the front now,” Major Handy said. “What happened — we can’t erase that. It’s not a tragedy, it’s a loss of stuff.”