Aileen Bennett enjoyed her last morning as a green card holder Friday while she was heading to New Orleans for the Oath of Allegiance ceremony, the sworn declaration every immigrant recites to become a naturalized American citizen.
A spirited designer, illustrator and writer from London, Bennett moved to Lafayette 20 years ago to follow her love, a man named Sean Ryder, and to look for new professional adventures.
“I had fun over here even if I consider myself a big city girl,” she said, joking over the phone. “People were so incredibly friendly with me, and I enjoyed every minute of this opportunity.”
When the couple lived in London, where they met, it was Ryder's to be an immigrant. When they moved to Lafayette, it was her turn.
"This dual citizenship means everything for me for this reason, too," Bennett said. "Wherever we go in the world, my husband and I will finally have the same passport now."
Bennett moved to the U.S. with a Green Card in her pocket, a document that allows a person to live and work permanently in the United States. Getting a Green Card is a goal that can take years and eludes some immigrants altogether.
Bennett said she is very well aware she was a privileged immigrant.
“Let’s start with the fact that I could also keep my English citizenship and become a dual citizen. That’s a privilege,” she said. “Immigrants from other countries have to give up their own original citizenship to be granted with the American one.”
Following the U.S. immigration rules can be complicated and expensive, especially when candidates have to present their case to the immigration agency without the support of an American company to sponsor them or an immigration attorney to represent them.
Applying for a working visa such as an O-1 or an H-1B visa can cost up to $5,000. USCIS processing times are long and remain a chief complaint of those who deal with the U.S. immigration system.
More and more often, individuals and employers rely on a mechanism called premium processing, which allows them to pay a higher fee to the USCIS — up to $2,500 per case — in exchange for quicker processing times in certain immigration categories.
The number of refugees welcomed to the United States has dramatically dropped over the past five years. In 2016, the U.S. admitted almost 85,000 people as refugees. In 2020, only 11,814 refugees were admitted.
In many cases, asylum seekers spend months in ICE detention facilities, including several in Louisiana, where they have decried the conditions, lack of medical care and lengthy processing times.
Still, Bennett said, U.S. citizenship is saving lives every day for people who are forced to flee their countries of origin.
Despite pandemic-related closures, USCIS recognized 625,400 new citizens in the fiscal year 2020 during naturalization ceremonies held across the United States and around the world, according to the agency’s data.
During the past decade, USCIS has welcomed more than 7.3 million naturalized citizens into the fabric of the nation.
“You realize how essential this citizenship is for so many when you go get the naturalization test,” Bennett said.
As part of the naturalization process, a USCIS officer asks the applicant up to 10 civics questions from a list of 100. The 10 questions might be on the principles of the American democracy, the system of government, rights and responsibilities as American citizens, or American history.
The applicant must answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass the civics portion of the naturalization test and then face a second interview before the Oath of Allegiance ceremony.
The principles embodied in the Oath are codified in the Immigration and Nationality Act. Naturalized citizens have to take an oath to support the Constitution, defend the laws of the United States against "all enemies, foreign and domestic," bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution, and bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by law.
A few weeks ago, when Bennett successfully passed her naturalization test, she met a man from Palestine and a woman from Venezuela. Unlike Bennett, they didn't have the option of returning home.
“You know, I didn’t have to be there. It wasn’t a life-or-death kind of situation for me. I always knew that if something would go wrong, I could move back to England and have a life there," Bennett said.
“The moment you get the test and meet these people, you realize how this citizenship literally saves lives.”
When Bennett moved to Lafayette, she spent the first 10 years as a professional speaker. She then went back to her roots in design and began working as an illustrator. She published two books, and two more are underway. She is currently a columnist for The Advocate, where she writes about people in the Acadiana region, their struggles, their accomplishments, their successes.
“We need to stay human because, as the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine teaches us, you can find ourselves in a war at any moment, and you never know if you are going to be on the right side of the world,” Bennett said.
To celebrate her dual citizenship, she got a cup of English tea with her husband. “You know,” she said, joking again. “Now I have to prove that I can still be English, too."