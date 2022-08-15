Plans for a new library in northeast Lafayette took a step forward with the Lafayette Parish Library Board agreeing to buy land on Louisiana Avenue on which to construct a new building.
The board voted 4-1 Monday to accept the proposal of ESD Investments. The proposal calls for the library system to purchase 5 acres of an 8-acre plat at 2600 Louisiana Ave. for $120,000 per acre or $600,000 total. The land is next to the new Infinity College and near Northside High School and J.W. Faulk Elementary School, which is a low performing school.
The property can accommodate a library of up to 13,000 square feet with another 25,000 square feet for future expansion, as well as up to 130 parking spaces and a 10,000-square-foot warehouse, the proposal states.
The property has not been appraised. The purchase will be handled by Lafayette Consolidated Government, which by law cannot pay more than the appraised value of the land. The purchase must be approved by the Lafayette Parish Council.
The area is socio-economically challenged and geographically isolated from other public libraries by Interstate 10 and the Evangeline Thruway. Black leaders for years have pushed for construction of a new Northeast Regional Library, particularly since new regional libraries were built in all other parts of the parish.
Former City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux in 2019 set aside $8 million for construction. Operating and maintenance costs are often cited as a reason not to build the new library since no money was set aside for those purposes and voters did not renew one of three library taxes in 2018.
Library board president Robert Judge and board members Shane Landers, Daniel Pitre and Joan Wingate voted to approve the land purchase. Daniel Kelly and James Thomas were absent.
Board member Stephanie Armbruster abstained, saying she wants more financial information before committing to the project. She said residents in smaller municipalities in the parish worked hard to pass taxes so they would get a fully functioning library in their area and may not want to see services reduced.
Library Director Danny Gillane said Monday he believes, with current finances and staff, he can make changes to free enough staff to operate the Northeast Regional Library without asking taxpayers for more money.
One option, he said, could be to operate the existing regional libraries and Northeast Regional six days a week for 8 hours a day. The main and South Regional libraries, the two busiest, would be open two nights a week. The other four libraries would be open one night a week. On Mondays through Thursdays, two libraries in the parish would be open at night. If a library was scheduled to close at 8 p.m., it would open that day at noon.
Gillane said this was his first stab at seeing what can be done to staff the new library and no decision has been made to do this.
Judge suggested leasing space in northeast Lafayette to test whether a new library would be used. The Northeast Regional Library exploratory committee and the library board previously voted against leasing space.
"From a budgetary, financial perspective," Landers said, "I think it makes a lot of sense to do a test site. However, I believe that community is underserved and we received enough feedback from the public that it will be used."
Francesco Crocco, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette professor and president of Move the Mindset, said Louisiana is 49th in the nation in educational attainment and the university is working very hard to address the problem. One of the reasons the state is 49th, he said, is the legacy of Jim Crow and institutional racism.
"When you have half the population trying to hold back the other half of the population, as a state you're not going to get very far," he said.
Nureaka Ross, who served on the exploratory committee said she is tired of suggestions to delay action and chastised Judge who, without notifying anyone on the committee, dissolved it.
At the end of a prior meeting, former committee member Lynette Mejia said, Judge quietly muttered that he was disbanding the committee. Only staff heard the comment and included it in the minutes.
A few days later, Judge allowed one of the property owners to change their proposal for selling land for the new library after the proposals had been opened and the deadline past.
That decision and questions about the propriety of what Judge did were discussed last week at a Parish Council budget meeting in which some inquired about the process for removing a library board member, specifically Judge. The Parish Council appoints all but one library board member. Councilmen Josh Carlson, John Guilbeau and Bryan Tabor appointed Judge.
"You dissolved this committee but you did not render me voiceless," Ross told Judge. "It’s time to have a library in my community now. We have the money. We have the money. We have $8 million."
When her time for speaking was up and Ross continued for a few more seconds, Judge summoned a security guard, a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy, to escort Ross to her seat and admonished the audience not to applaud as it delays the meeting.
In February, Judge had LGBTQ activist Matthew Humphrey arrested for uttering a single word out of order.
When he came to an agenda item Monday allowing the public to speak on matters not on the agenda, Judge asked the board's legal adviser, Paige Beyt, if the law requires the library board to allow residents to speak on matters not on the agenda. Beyt said the law does not require it.
Resident Mary Lib Guercio said the board may not be required to let the public comment, it's but advisable to do so.
"I hope this is not a warning shot across the bow or a threat," she said.
Humphrey repeated requests for Judge to resign from the library board and said he is working with others to pressure the Parish Council to remove Judge.