A state of emergency has been declared to address the danger the closed Buchanan Street parking garage poses to pedestrians and motorists, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's office said in a statement issued Friday evening.
Concrete panels weighing 2½ tons each that are affixed to the exterior of the garage in downtown Lafayette are in danger of falling, according to the statement.
A declaration of emergency Guillory signed at 4:11 p.m. Friday states the area bordered by Buchanan, West Main, Jefferson and Convent streets "is faced with the imminent threat of significant injury, loss of life and property damage."
The garage, closed since October 2018, was assessed March 4 by Huval and Associates at the request of Guillory. An LCG engineer who reviewed the assessment reported metal clips that secure the concrete panels to the exterior of the parking garage have deteriorated to the point where they "no longer represent an adequate level of safety against failure which would result in dislodgement of the panels," the statement reads.
Because the area around the parking garage, which is across Buchanan Street from the parish courthouse, is highly traveled by pedestrians and motorists, the situation requires immediate action. Barricades will be placed around the structure by Monday and Guillory called an emergency Parish Council meeting for 2 p.m. Monday to address the emergency.
Former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux without warning in October 2018 shut the garage down, amid concerns over the structural integrity of the six-story structure built in 1981. It served primarily employees working in the parish courthouse.
Robideaux called for proposals to redevelop the property, owned by the parish, with four proposals submitted in June. Guillory, who replaced Robideaux in January, rejected the four proposals, saying none of them were financially viable from LCG's perspective. He ordered a reassessment of the building's structural integrity, which resulted in the emergency declaration Friday.