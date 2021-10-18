Lafayette's interim police chief will be asked to review a complaint against a police captain that the complainant suggests was mishandled by former Police Chief Thomas Glover, who was fired Oct. 7 for undisclosed reasons.
The Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service board, in a brief meeting Monday morning, its first meeting since Glover was fired, agreed to allow Interim Chief Wayne Griffin to review a complaint by Michael Lunsford, executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana, which Lunsford describes as a "government transparency organization."
Civil Service Board Chairman, Police Sgt. Paul Mouton, said it would be good to have a fresh pair of eyes review the matter since Glover was part of the complaint. The matter will be returned to the board in a month, he said.
Lunsford alleged in the complaint that Police Capt. Mike Brown used his status to intimidate a landlord, who filed a complaint in January. Through a public records request, Lunsford obtained copies of the complaint, Brown's internal affairs concise officer history and a criminal offense report from April. Neither appeared on Brown's internal affairs history, Lunsford said, which indicates there was no internal affairs investigation ordered by the former police chief.
Asked Monday if he believes his complaint against Brown and Glover factored into the firing of Glover by Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Lunsford said he has no specific knowledge about it. Glover, he said, was a third-party, anciallary actor in the matter.
"My main issue was there were a couple of things that didn't happen by policy that were supposed to happen," he said.
Michael Corry, an attorney for Lafayette Consolidated Government, previously said a shift level investigation found no evidence of misconduct. Mouton previously questioned that account since shift level investigations usually have internal affairs case numbers.
Meanwhile, Lunsford was allowed to view documents and body camera footage related to the complaint, which he said Monday raised more questions. Specifically, he was provided with police body camera footage from November but the incident occurred in December.
Stephanie Dugan defended Brown's handling of police complaints she has filed related to incidents at a local banquet hall and spillover onto nearby streets. Dugan said she worked with Brown extensively as he amassed a file against the banquet hall.
She suggested the Police and Fire Civil Service Board conduct its own investigation into Brown rather than relying on Lunsford who was not a first-person party to the incident.