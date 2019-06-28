The Youngsville Fire Department could be struggling, in part, due to outdated population estimates that determine how state funding is distributed at a local level.
The volunteer fire department continues to operate with limited resources even though the population of the city and unincorporated portion of the parish it serves has, by most accounts, exploded over the last 15 years. But there's a population estimate — the one compiled by LSU for the state — that everyone agrees looks wrong.
There's good reason for that: It hasn't changed in five years.
It's not just Youngsville's numbers that are off. Only about 1/3 of the state's municipalities have an updated population estimate each year because of low participation in LSU's voluntary survey. Many municipal leaders don't realize the survey is tied to state funding, and although it may not be of great concern for those with a relatively stable population, it can be a significant loss for cities such as Youngsville.
A growing city with an outdated estimate
Youngsville's population has been at 11,842 each year from 2014 through 2018, according to estimates determined by the LSU AgCenter's Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness and the university's Department of Sociology.
These population estimates, along with ones for each municipality and parish in the state, are sent to the Louisiana Department of the Treasury each year to determine how some funds are distributed to parishes. The population estimates are then used by each parish to distribute money to municipalities and quasi-governmental entities, such as the Youngsville Fire Department.
This year, the department is receiving a check for $81,506.99 — its share from the state as determined by the population estimate for its service area. Although $81,000 isn't a substantial portion of the fire department's $1.3 million budget, it's still significant. And it's tough to determine how much more the department might be owed.
"For us, it sounds small," said Deputy Chief Byron Knott, who serves as treasurer for the Youngsville Fire Department. "But it makes a big difference."
LSU's 2018 population estimate for Youngsville of 11,842 is well below the U.S. Census estimate of 14,077. City leaders say even the Census number is lower than their own estimates, which are based on utilities data.
Can't see graphic below? Click here.
"I would have expected the LSU number to be more reflective of the truth simply because they're based here," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. "My experience has been the opposite."
Ritter recently appealed the population estimate through the state, but an updated number wouldn't affect this year's distribution of state money — or any of the previous years. It would go into effect next year.
Less than 1/3 of Louisiana municipalities have updated population estimates
It's not just Youngsville's population that has been stagnant, according to the state's data from LSU.
Scott and Duson have also had identical counts for years, although their population estimates haven't changed substantially in recent years by other estimates in the same way that Youngsville's population has.
The reason for these identical counts is the way LSU obtains data to determine population estimates.
LSU sends out surveys to each of Louisiana's 304 municipalities with questions about its utilities, building permits, annexations and deannexations. The university only updates population estimates for those municipalities that respond to the survey, according to Matt Fannin, the LSU professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness who oversees the process. Otherwise, information in the most recent survey is used.
"That often means a smaller number for growing communities that haven't filled out a questionnaire in many years," Fannin said. "Our approach requires that local data when we do an estimate."
On average, just 80 to 100 municipalities out of 304 respond to the survey per year, Fannin said.
The survey's return rate is staggering to leaders in larger municipalities, such as Lafayette, which regularly respond to the survey.
"That is embarrassingly low," said Lafayette City-Parish Mayor-President Joel Robideaux. "There's revenues that are based on those numbers, and I would think that part of our job as government is to get that stuff done so you can get the right amount of revenue."
A voluntary survey for state funding
The low response rate is likely due to the wording in the letter from LSU that accompanies the questionnaire. It specifies that participation is voluntary with no mention that the population estimates are tied to funding from the state.
A subsequent letter sent to municipalities by the Department of the Treasury mentions the population estimate will be used to distribute money to local governments through things such as State Revenue Sharing, Parish Transportation Funds and 2% Fire Insurance Rebate Program. A municipality can appeal the estimate even if it didn't fill out the original LSU survey, but the appeal only affects future years when it comes to distribution of funds.
"We don't have any background or authority to know whether the population estimates are right or wrong," said Mary Kathryn Drago, control manager for the Louisiana Department of the Treasury. "We just use the latest estimates to figure out the appropriation."
The state uses estimates from LSU instead of the Census primarily because the university's data is available a bit earlier than the Census data, according to Drago and Fanin. The LSU data is used by lawmakers during the legislative session to determine how funding will be distributed through the Department of the Treasury, they said.
But that information isn't clearly communicated to municipalities that receive the survey. The survey return rate is especially low for smaller municipalities with limited staff and resources.
Duson Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux said he only participates in what is mandatory, which is why his town has had the same population estimate — 1,776 — for five years in a row.
"If it's not mandatory, you think they're going to use it for funding?" Thibodeaux asked. "Why in the world would they use that to determine funding?"
Ritter said he's only received the letter from the state with the estimate, which he's in the process of appealing, but he's never received the LSU survey that determines the estimate.
"I've never seen one before," the Youngsville mayor said. "We would have filled it out and participated in it. If it's being used for some allocation of resources, there needs to be a better process for making sure we receive it."
Population estimates are just that — estimates
There's one thing everyone can agree on: Population estimates are tricky.
The most reliable population counts come from the Census every 10 years. Population estimates — both those done by the Census and others such as LSU — get less reliable with every year that passes after an official Census count.
"The only time it's going to be accurate is after a national Census," said Lorrie Toups, chief financial officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government. "I've been working in government since 1993, and seeing the population estimates vary from source to source is nothing new. It's normal. As long as the estimates look reasonable, I wouldn't question it."
It's been about nine years since the last Census in 2010.
In the years between an official count, the Census estimates populations through a top-down approach while LSU estimates populations through a bottom-up approach, according to Fannin.
The Census starts at a national level then estimates at a state, parish or county, and local municipal level. LSU starts with local municipal and parish data — some of which, such as births and deaths, come from the Census — and builds estimates from there.
"Both are valid approaches," Fannin said. "Ours might be right and the Census's is low or high and vice versa. You'll validly see differences in the two approaches. That's just the nature of estimates."
LSU's population estimates don't seem to vary significantly from the Census estimates for municipalities that regularly submit surveys. The problem is that the majority aren't.
But even though the state's outdated population estimate could be negatively affecting the Youngsville Fire Department, its treasurer said he understands all-too-well the complexity of tracking a growing district.
"It's an uphill battle for anybody doing it," Knott said. "I don't know how else they could do it better."