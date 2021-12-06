Acadiana’s homeless or those who are insecure for housing weathered a perilous 2021, following a brutal 2020.

What’s next? Fewer resources, perhaps, and more challenges.

Leigh Rachal, executive director for the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing, said her board’s wrap-up on 2021 shows large numbers of people have been served through expanded services at her agency, but new threats may be coming for those without homes.

+13 Catholic Charities to reshape how it serves hungry in diocese; details to come Long-term plans for Catholic Charities of Acadiana’s service for the hungry include development of St. Joseph Diner and FoodNet Food Bank — so…

The obvious problem in 2020 was COVID-19, which drove people out of shelters and forced them into programs that would house them more safely in hotels. Five weather disasters affected Louisiana, as well, in addition to COVID. In 2021, Rachal said, ARCH clients dealt with four more severe weather events, rising home and rental prices and the end of a moratorium on renter evictions. Results were predictable.

Numbers were not available on the number of evictions, but the agency has had a rise in the number of people seeking assistance, Rachal noted. About a half dozen calls a week come in regarding informal evictions, which include people who have to move or told to get out but don't go through the legal system.

Lafayette continues to have the highest rental rates among the state's major metros, according to a November report by apartmentlist.com, a national rent-tracking website. The median rent was $1,045 for a one-bedroom unit and $1,269 for a two-bedroom.

+6 Shrinking inventory, rising rents: Why it's so hard right now to find a place to rent in Lafayette Having moved already about a half dozen times in her seven years in Lafayette, Jalisa Southall was not excited about moving again, but she did…

“We are seeing the predicted avalanche of evictions — neighbors who never dreamed of a time that they would lose housing,” she wrote in ARCH’s annual report. “We hear time and again from desperate people that there has to be something. Too often, the answer is that there isn’t a resource available.”

Numbers tell the downturn in fortunes for the “home insecure”: In January 2020, a “point in time” survey of the homeless showed some 420 people in ARCH’s eight-parish region were without housing. ARCH parishes included Acadia, Evangeline, Lafayette, New Iberia, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion.

In March 2020, the pandemic forced the closure of shelters because of the need to socially distance and the number of homeless people doubled. ARCH placed almost 1,700 people into temporary shelter, this year’s report said, and moved 929 people from shelters into permanent housing.

During the February 2021 freeze, ARCH moved 780 people into shelter; two-thirds of them were homeless and 68 of the 579 families included children. Rachal said in a recent meeting with Lafayette Parish school officials, she learned that at least 27 children in the school system go to school but live without permanent housing, perhaps in cars. In 12 years of working with the homeless, she said, that’s the highest number of homeless schoolchildren she’s encountered.

And the number may be higher: She said some homeless families are slow to enroll their children in school without a secure address. Handle housing first, some homeless parents say, then worry about school.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Why has spending spiked in COVID economy? Acadiana poll reveals local holiday shopping plans Consumer spending during the holiday shopping season will likely set records in Acadiana, just like nearly every market is the U.S. is predict…

Of particular concern in 2021 is the escalating cost of homes and rising rents. ARCH reported in October that Lafayette’s rent prices are steeper than those in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, that to afford a two-bedroom rental, renters must earn $17.82 an hour. Otherwise, they must pay more than the recommended one-third of their income for housing.

Apartmentlist.com said Lafayette rents were the highest in the state.

Rachal said during COVID-19, ARCH has had to pivot to provide new services for those who are homeless or at risk of losing their homes. Among those is the operation of ShareHouse, located behind ARCH’s headquarters on Guilbeau Road in Lafayette.

+2 Maggard convinced he got his man in promoting Michael Desormeaux as UL's next head coach As it turned out, UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard didn’t have to go very far at all to find his replacement for outgoing head coach…

There, donors can bring “gently used” beds, chairs, couches, bedding, dinnerware, tools and supplies. Those are donated to people who are moving into new housing and it helps to defray the cost of reestablishing a household. This year, she said, some $122,000 in donated goods were received by Sharehouse; 684 clients were served.

On Friday, Mary Pritchard, who operates ShareHouse, said a generous donor gave ShareHouse enough funding to purchase a pickup truck that can help transport furniture and goods to homes.

Rachal said some federal funding that helps with the homeless may dry up by the end of 2022. She said in 2021 ARCH spent more than $1.1 million to tend to the needs of those homeless or in danger of losing their homes, with revenues of $738,000. The gap in numbers may close with reimbursements by governments, but reimbursement sometimes takes up to nine months. ARCH also used existing resources. The need, however, is immediate and ever present.

+2 Acadiana Advocate, KATC join suit to unseal file of accused police killer Ian Howard Three Lafayette news organizations have filed an order to unseal the file of Ian Howard, who stands accused of fatally shooting Lafayette poli…

She said she appreciates that some donors are weary of giving; some staff members face burnout. She said teachers and healthcare workers have worn down from the stress of the pandemic, and social service workers are also under stress.

The short-term answer has been temporary programs and donations, but she said communities and elected leaders need to entertain new solutions or present some of their own. She said ARCH and partner agencies have been working to develop solutions, including development of HealthStone Community Shelter, which would provide additional services for people at risk.

Nonetheless, she said, she is grateful for what has been accomplished and hopeful that more permanent solutions can be found in 2022. She said she expects that ARCH will conduct a “point-in-time” count of Acadiana’s homeless early next year.