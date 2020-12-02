Voters in the city of Lafayette are being asked to free up additional money from existing taxes for general operations.
Two measures are on Saturday's ballot to rededicate existing sales taxes. They would not increase taxes, just allow more of the money to go to the city general fund for operations, including unplanned events like hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first is a 1% sales tax originally approved in 1985 and last renewed in 2001 that generates about $36.2 million a year for the city of Lafayette. Currently, 65% of the tax revenue is dedicated to capital improvements such as roads, bridges and buildings, with the remaining 35% going to the city general fund for operating expenses and capital projects.
If the measure is approved by voters, 55% of the tax revenue would be dedicated to capital projects and 45% would go to the city general fund.
The second measure on Saturday's ballot is another 1% sales tax collected in the city of Lafayette. Originally approved in 1961 and last renewed in 2001, the tax generates about $42.6 million a year.
Like the first measure, the second would change the amount dedicated to capital improvements from 65% to 55% and for general fund purposes from 35% to 45%.
If voters reject the two proposals, the taxes will continue to be collected and the allocations between the general fund and capital projects will remain as they are today.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday.