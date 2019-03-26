The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday voted to support Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s requests for federal and state reviews of a private business loan that was provided to Robideaux’s aide, Marcus Bruno, from federal grant funds.
Bruno received the $35,000 loan in October 2016 from the nonprofit Lafayette Neighborhoods’ Economic Development Corp., which operates a revolving loan fund with federal block grant funding provided to it by the city-parish administration. Bruno then helped Lafayette Neighborhoods obtain additional grant funding while corresponding directly with board members about the organization’s business.
Robideaux has defended Bruno, and the administration produced a legal opinion that the loan did not violate federal conflict of interest regulations. He then requested the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Louisiana Ethics Administration render opinions on the propriety of the loan.
Councilman Jay Castille, who criticized the administration’s legal opinion as inadequate, initially introduced a separate measure calling for investigations apart from the reviews sought by Robideaux. He then agreed in support of the administration’s requests, which passed unanimously Tuesday with no discussion.