Dr. Victor Feske Jr., a small town physician who guided growth at large medical organizations, will be remembered by his patients and peers alike for a calm demeanor and strong intuition that steadied those around him.
Feske died May 16 at the age of 91. A memorial service was held Saturday at Martin & Castille in Lafayette.
The Franklin native retired several times through the course of his impressive career — only to return to work in a different capacity each time. He worked as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Navy, had his own private practice in his hometown, served as the Iberia Parish coroner, led Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Acadian Ambulance as a medical director, and worked as an occupational medicine physician.
His final retirement came in 2012.
"I remember one of the medics telling me this, and it's something I'll always remember, that he was a real cracker jack," said Richard Zuschlag, CEO of Acadian Ambulance. "He was a cracker jack. They don't make physicians like him anymore. He was the real thing."
As Acadian Ambulance celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, Zuschlag said the team has been thinking back on critical points in the company's history. Feske has been a prominent figure in that timeline, Zuschlag said.
Feske served as a leader and teacher during his time as medical director of Acadian from 1980 to 1992. He also streamlined practices in the 38 parishes Acadian serves.
"He realized that every parish medical society has a different set of rules for us," Zuschlag said. "In St. Martin Parish, we did one thing one way and in a different way in Vermilion Parish and a different way in Lafayette Parish. He thought it was important to have a standardized protocol so the medics wouldn't be so confused while transporting patients."
Feske also led Acadian's transition from basic life support to advanced life support services.
Ray Bias, who served as Acadian's medical director prior to Feske, said the doctor was as respected by his patients as he was by his colleagues.
"He was always calm under pressure and not really excitable about pretty much anything," Bias said. "He just sort of took things at face value and then proceeded with taking care of solving the problem."
Feske's clinical judgement was impressive before the days of advanced imaging, according to his obituary. He established Franklin Foundation's first coronary care unit and gained certification in EKG interpretation. At one point, he even learned hypnosis to help out a friend who needed dental surgery but was allergic to anesthetic medicines.
"Living with him was like living with the Encyclopedia Brittanica," his obituary said. "He will be missed. His passing is as the end of an era."
When he wasn't working in medicine, Feske learned the ropes of other household hobbies from operating a Ham radio and making crab traps to locksmithing and bricklaying. He also served as president of the local Little League.
Bias fondly remembers attending a crab boil at Feske's home in New Iberia. The one thing that has stood out in his mind since learning of Feske's death is that he never listened to the radio in his car.
"That was one of the things that bugged me about him," Bias said with a gentle laugh. "He and I went several places together, but he would never turn on his radio in his vehicle. It's something simple, but for whatever reason, he liked the quiet time between conversations. And, of course, being a younger person, I always wanted to have something in the background playing. It just kind of irked me a little, but that's the way he was. He was probably thinking all the time. I didn't question him, but that's something that kind of stuck with me. And now that I think about it, I should have asked him, 'Why don't you turn on the radio?'"
Feske is survived by his wife, Barbara Feske, and his three children and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to either the Marine Corps League Acadiana Detachment or Hospice of Acadiana.