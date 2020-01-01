The new year ushers in a new and uncertain chapter for Lafayette and Lafayette Parish.
For the first time since the home rule charter was adopted in 1992 and implemented in 1996, the first major amendment takes effect Jan. 6 with the inauguration of a Lafayette City Council and a Lafayette Parish Council. The separate five-person councils replace the single nine-person city-parish council that has governed Lafayette Consolidated Government since 1996.
Adding to the uncertainty is how a new mayor-president with no experience in government, attorney Josh Guillory, will divide his time and loyalties between parish needs and city needs.
Guillory already is making changes in personnel, appointing economic development executive Elizabeth “Beth” Guidry CAO, former Olympic medalist Hollis Conway director of community development and, with approval from the councils, appointing Gregory Logan as city-parish attorney and director of the legal department.
Guillory informed Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard in December that he will be dismissed when the new administration takes office. In a Nov. 27 news release, Guillory announced he was accepting applications for the directors of development and planning, parks and recreation, and public works.
A major reorganization is in store for the public works department under Guillory's administration, in part to address critical problems with drainage that have become pronounced since thousands of homes in the parish flooded during a heavy rain event in August 2016.
"For far too long, Lafayette's citizens have been subjected to flooding, unnecessary traffic congestion and deteriorating road conditions," Guillory wrote in a Dec. 19 memo to council members. "I was elected to take corrective action on these issues and I intend to follow through on that as the top priority of my administration."
He's asking the city and parish councils at their first joint meeting Tuesday to create two new departments out of the public works department, one for drainage and one for traffic, roads and bridges. Both will have its own department director. Public works also will keep a director.
"After the reorganization, the heads of the new departments will be directly accountable to me for these critical government functions," Guillory wrote.
A year ago voters approved a charter amendment creating the City Council and Parish Council in part to give the city of Lafayette more autonomy in governing itself. Many questions remain about how the split will work, how the councils will work together -- or not -- and how the division of costs and dollars will be enacted.
One of the reasons parts of the city and parish governments were consolidated was to save costs as the parish's revenues were dwindling. More than 23 years later, the parish's general fund is nearly depleted, despite city money having been used to prop up the parish for years. Now, with 11th-hour action by the outgoing city-parish council, including 5% raises for LCG employees, the new city council also will be grappling with a shrinking city general fund.
Tuesday, the day after the new city and parish council members are sworn in, they meet separately. Each is expected to elect a chairperson and vice chairperson, and adopt a joint resolution establishing rules and order of business for meetings.
As proposed, both councils will meet on the first and third Tuesday of every month in the council auditorium, 705 W. University Ave. The Parish Council meetings will begin at 5 p.m. The City Council meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's joint meeting will begin at the conclusion of the Parish Council meeting and before the City Council meeting. The chairman of the Parish Council will preside over the first joint meeting. The next will be chaired by the City Council chairman and the two will alternate presiding over future meetings, according to the proposed rules.
The new Parish Council members include District 1, Bryan Tabor; District 2, Kevin Naquin, who serves on the city-parish council; District 3, Josh Carlson; District 4, John Guilbeau; and District 5, Abraham "AB" Rubin.
The new City Council includes District 1, Pat Lewis, who serves on the city-parish council; District 2, Andy Naquin, a former city-parish council member; District 3, Liz Hebert, and District 4, Nanette Cook, both of whom serve on the city-parish council; and District 5, Glenn Lazard.