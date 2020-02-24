Mayor-President Josh Guillory isn't giving up on his desire to abolish five new economic development districts in Lafayette.
Friday evening, City Council Chairman Pat Lewis issued a news release saying he will not grant Guillory's request to place on the March 3 agenda an ordinance that would do away with the districts created in 2019 by the outgoing Lafayette City-Parish Council. It was one of the final actions taken by the council before separate city and parish councils were sworn in Jan. 6.
Guillory opposed the districts before he took office. His predecessor, Joel Robideaux, supported creation of the districts.
Shortly after Lewis' announcement Friday, Guillory posted on his Facebook page that he spoke with Lewis about the issue and they will meet to discuss the City Council chairman's questions about the proposal to repeal the districts.
"We will work together so that we can place this important proposed ordinance back on the city council agenda at the earliest opportunity," Guillory wrote. "I do not support raising taxes, especially in this economy. And I strongly oppose raising taxes without a vote of taxpayers."
The ordinances approved by the former City-Parish Council in December are being challenged in court by six citizens who allege officials did not properly advertise their intent before adopting the ordinances. The city countered in court documents that it complied with notification requirements outlined in the home rule charter and state law.
Because the five districts were purposely drawn to exclude a single voter, taxes can be imposed in the districts without a vote of the people. Five members of the City Council service, not as the council, but individually, as the board of the five districts. They voted last week to impose new sales and hotel taxes in the districts.