Catholic Charities of Acadiana announced Wednesday that it has been selected to receive a $5 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, launched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and focused on organizations and civic groups doing work to, among other things, help provide shelter to help young families’ immediate needs.

“We are sincerely thankful for this investment in our community, at this critical time when a growing number of families are facing homelessness in Acadiana as a result of COVID-19, Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta,” said Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “The current level of homelessness in Acadiana is the highest it’s been in our nearly 50 years of serving the community. Our goal is that homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring. This grant will bolster our ability to compassionately respond to families in crisis.”

The one-time grant will allow Catholic Charities of Acadiana to invest in “diversion services, working to reconnect families with their natural support systems and helping them avoid the traumatic experience of homelessness,” Catholic Charities said in an issued statement. Money will also be used to redesign and expand the organization’s existing family homeless shelter to allow for private sleeping arrangements and to “implement a rehousing program that transitions families experiencing homelessness into permanent housing.”

Catholic Charities' family homeless shelter, the Emily House, opened in 2018.

“We’ve always wanted to make adjustments to that shelter to benefit families, but that takes an investment,” said Ben Broussard, Catholic Charities spokesman. “We didn’t have the funds to do that. This will help us reach that goal.”

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is one of 42 nonprofits across the country to receive the third annual Day 1 Families Fund grants. Among others sharing in $105.9 million in Day 1 Families Fund awards are Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness; HOPE Atlanta; Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida; Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio; Denver Indian Family Resource Center; East Los Angeles Women’s Center; St. Vincent de Paul CARES; and The Salvation Army Austin Area Command.

“It is by far the largest gift in our history,” Broussard said.

The Bezos Day One Fund was launched in 2018 with a commitment of $2 billion and a focus on two areas: funding existing nonprofits that help homeless families, and creating a network of new, non-profit tier-one preschools in low-income communities.

Broussard said Catholic Charities of Acadiana must use the one-time grant for purposes stated in its application: addressing the needs of families facing the threat of homelessness, modifying Catholic Charities' family shelter to better fit families’ needs and providing efficient means of putting families in stable situations.

“The gift is restricted to battling family homelessness in Acadiana,” he said, which comes with “a weight of specific responsibilities.”

The gift cannot be used for other programs of the local Catholic Charities, which include St. Joseph Diner, Stella Maris Hygiene Center and Catholic Charities Disaster Response.

In addition, Broussard said Catholic Charities will be responding to challenges of COVID-19 and damages from the two major hurricanes in Acadiana for many years.