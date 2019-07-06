One million dollars in federal money earmarked for downtown Lafayette Main Street redevelopment was secured last week when the City-Parish Council allocated $200,000 for the local match.
"It's a significant step for downtown Lafayette," Councilman Bruce Conque, chairman of the Acadiana Planning Commission's technical policy committee, said.
Several years ago the Downtown Development Authority was approved for $6.8 million in federal money to redevelop Main Street between Johnston and St. John streets. The project, however, idled and was declared dormant in 2018 by the Acadiana Planning Commission.
Without consulting the DDA or council, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux asked that the $6.8 million be used for other projects, including the redevelopment of University Avenue, one of his top priorities. He eventually agreed to let the Main Street project keep $1 million.
The $1 million takes the project off dormant status and should allow for two to three years worth of work, Conque said.
The council, he said, took $165,000 from a proposed downtown public restroom project that had been killed and $35,000 from fund balance to provide the match.
The $1 million is federal money but entities receiving the funds must work with local municipalities or the state Department of Transportation and Development.
Main Street runs from Johnston Street, past the former federal courthouse that soon will be redeveloped, to the parish courthouse, ending at St. John Cathedral.