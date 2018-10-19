The Lafayette City-Parish Council chairman on Friday shot back at Mayor-President Joel Robideaux the day after the mayor-president publicly opposed new property tax measures on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Council Chairman Kevin Naquin questioned why Robideaux would suddenly air his last-minute opposition on a radio program, given that the mayor-president has been mum on the tax proposals in the five months since the council voted 5-4 to place them on the upcoming ballot.

“He’s a leader in the community,” Naquin said in an interview. “I think if that’s how he felt, that should have been expressed the night of the meeting, and before the meeting.”

The property taxes proposed for the Lafayette Parish jail and courthouse are meant to relieve the beleaguered parish general fund, which is tapped every year to make up for shortfalls in existing taxes for the court and jail. That, along with other pressures such as declining sales taxes and municipal annexations, has virtually eliminated all parish general fund reserves.

Robideaux hasn’t been shy about highlighting the parish’s budget problem, and he campaigned forcefully late last year for renewal of existing property taxes after voters defeated them in a spring ballot. But he hasn’t given any opinion on the proposal to increase property taxes by 4.94 mills, with an estimated $11.3 million in annual proceeds.

The mayor-president broke his silence on Thursday on KLBW radio, characterizing the tax proposals as an unspecific appeal for more money without tying them to any specific issues.

“That’s not at all what the public expects of us as elected officials,” Robideaux said, as quoted by KATC. “We can survive without it and we’ve proven we can survive without it for the last three years. That’s why I’m opposing it.”

Robideaux did not respond to queries on Friday.

Robideaux hasn’t offered a specific solution to fix the parish budget, beyond expressing a general preference for increased economic development, especially in downtown Lafayette.

The other two options are cutting into an already starved budget or raising taxes, Robideaux said in a February interview with The Advocate, and both are “pretty unattractive.” Padding the tax rolls with development is “a much easier lift, in my opinion,” he added.

“Every council member realizes the desperate need the parish has for more revenue,” Robideaux said in February. “The need for that revenue is real. The easiest way to replenish that is to find areas where there is underdevelopment or underutilized property and find a way to put it back into commerce.”

That was Robideaux’s stated reason for pushing to redevelop the old federal courthouse site, to the chagrin of some 15th Judicial Court judges and others who want to re-purpose it as a new state courthouse.

While that and other projects would yield property tax revenue, the future returns are undefined and years away. The parish budget, meanwhile, faces immediate stress following four straight years of expenses exceeding incoming revenue.

For the fiscal year starting next month, Robideaux proposed dedicating $4.2 million from the parish general fund to the District Attorney’s Office and 15th Judicial District Court. That’s more than one third of all parish general fund expenses, which include a variety of other services, such as recreation and public works.

The proposed new millage revenue would essentially double that which is already dedicated to the court and jail through two property taxes. One of the existing taxes is for both the jail and the court, and the other is for the jail alone. But the four-decade old jail tax doesn’t cover the facility’s needs, which consume a disproportionate share of the combined tax.

Councilman Bruce Conque noted Friday in an interview that the administration’s budget message for the next fiscal year highlighted the insufficiency of the existing taxes, which he said “validates the action that we took.”

Naquin on Friday said the only message he received from the administration concerning the tax proposals have been generally positive, if not explicitly supportive.

“Not one time did he come in and say ‘I oppose this, I don’t think it’s right,’” Naquin said. “If it gets killed, then whatever consequences come from that is going to fall on the administration. They are going to have to figure out how to make that courthouse, the judges and all of that work.”

Naquin and Conque, along with the two other sponsors of the tax measures, Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux and Councilman Jay Castille, hosted a “fiscal summit” in March aimed at generating ideas for the parish budget.

New taxes were the only concrete idea to come from that summit, with District Attorney Keith Stutes urging elected officials to raise taxes “to cover all the expenses you know are necessary.”

“Don’t be afraid to commit political suicide,” Stutes said at the meeting.