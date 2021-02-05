The National Park Service, which manages historical sites, recently designated Lafayette’s Oil Center as a National Register Historic District, according to a statement from Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Owners of historic buildings within the boundaries of the new district are eligible to apply for federal and state historic commercial tax credits, according to the statement. Tax credits are intended to assist historic property owners with rehabilitation, maintenance and repair costs. Many rehabilitation projects are eligible for a 20 percent state tax credit and a 20 percent federal tax credit.
The state tax credit requires a minimum qualified expenditure of $10,000. To qualify for federal tax credits, qualified rehabilitation expenses must exceed the value of the historic building, according to LCG.
All projects must be approved before work begins, and all work must be completed according to the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation, according to the statement. Buildings must be retained for five years to receive the full value of the credit.
Businessman and philanthropist Maurice Heymann developed the Oil Center in1952 as an office complex for the burgeoning petroleum industry. The new National Register Historic District contains 40 buildings as well as landscaping and a specifically-developed roadway pattern. Of the 40 buildings within the district’s boundaries, 28 buildings contribute to the historic significance of the district along with the historic landscape features and the roadway pattern.
To learn more about historic properties and commercial historic tax credits, contact Staff Liaison to the Preservation Commission Roxana Usner in LCG’s Development and Planning Department at 337-291-7193 or rmusner@lafayettela.gov.