A Lafayette couple was recently cited for illegally possessing a grey wolf, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Investigators became aware of the animal after they received a report of a person walking a "large wolf like animal" outside of a Lafayette elementary school, according to a LDWF press release.
"The complainant also stated that he was worried about the safety of the school children and that this particular animal had attacked a neighborhood resident," an agency spokesperson wrote in a press release.
It is illegal to have a grey wolf in Louisiana. Investigators found a couple, Andrew Hill, 47, and Jill Kraemer, 49, to be in possession of what appeared to be a grey wolf.
DNA testing confirmed that the animal is a grey wolf, LDWF investigators said. Hill and Kramer received a citation on Friday.
A judge with the 15th Judicial District ordered that the animal will be temporarily boarded at a K-9 training facility.
Possession of a grey wolf can lead to a fine of $100 to $350 and up to 60 days in jail, LDWF officials said.