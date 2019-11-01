Mayor-President Joel Robideaux this week signed an agreement to begin construction on a new Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center that will be designed to enhance the parish's commitment to becoming a no kill operation.
The new 20,000-square-foot shelter will be built on North Dugas Road near the Lafayette Consolidated Government compost facility, replacing the 6,000-square-foot shelter on Pont des Mouton Road.
J.B. Mouton entered the agreement with LCG to serve as construction management at-risk contractor (CMAR) for the project, which is expected to cost about $8.9 million. The CMAR process allows the contractor to work with the architect throughout the design process to save money and time. When the design is complete, J.B. Mouton will provide LCG with a guaranteed maximum price for construction. If the price is acceptable, a contract change order will be signed and the price set.
Architects Beaxley Moliere of Lafayette has a subcontract with Shelter Planners of America for a schematic design. Shelter Planners of America has designed hundreds of animal shelters across the nation. Architect fees will cost an estimated $600,000 to $700,000.
Property tax revenue from public health and mosquito control funds, which had large surpluses, were combined with approval from voters in 2015 under the direction of former City-Parish President Joey Durel, who wanted to build a new animal shelter. Animal control, which had been funded through the general fund, was added to the public health tax fund, freeing general fund money for other purposes. Money from that millage will be used to build the shelter.
The new shelter will include increased capacity, as well as significant facility upgrades such as a pet surgery center for medical care and sterilizations, an air filtration system for odor control, and an outdoor area for exercise and visitations in an effort to improve the experience for animals and visitors interested in adopting an animal.
When Robideaux took office in 2016, he temporarily shelved the idea of building the new shelter, aiming first to reduce the euthanasia rate and increase adoptions and rescues. He set a goal for the Lafayette shelter to become a no-kill shelter in which at least 90% of animals that enter the shelter are adopted out or rescued. Working with local nonprofit animal care groups, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center reduced animal adoption fees, started a new fostering program and implemented a trap-neuter-return program for stray cats.
In March, the live outcome rate for animals at the shelter exceeded 91%, and Robideaux gave the green light to build the new shelter.