The first trial date for the man accused of killing Lafayette Police Officer Michael Middlebrook is set for Nov. 18.

That trial will be for three attempted-murder charges against Ian Howard, who is accused of shooting Middlebrook and three civilians on Oct. 1, 2017 at a convenience store.

The three civilians survived. The District Attorney’s Office is pursuing a separate capital murder case against Howard in Middlebrook’s death. No date has been set for the murder trial.

Judge Jules Edwards on Tuesday again extended the deadline for Howard’s attorneys to decide whether to pursue an insanity defense. Edwards previously extended the deadline from Dec. 4 to Tuesday because Louisiana Capital Assistance Center attorneys representing Howard had not obtained funding to pay for a neuropsychologist.

Edwards said then a forensic psychiatrist’s report recommending a neuropsychologist evaluation of Howard was persuasive, and he indicated in court Tuesday the defense still had not secured money to pay for one.

Trial postponed for accused killer of Lafayette officer as attorneys consider insanity defense The first trial for the man accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette police officer and wounding three others was postponed Tuesday to allow de…

Edwards went on to blame the state’s underfunding of defense lawyers for the indigent for the delay in hiring the needed specialist, and he snapped back at Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney when Haney complained the defense was “just delaying the inevitable.” Edwards said he appreciated Haney’s “emotion,” but that Louisiana’s district attorney’s offices had done nothing to persuade the Legislature to support indigent defense.

“The emotion is wasted unless the action is consistent with the emotion,” Edwards said to Haney, referring to the prosecutor’s frustration with the continued deadline extensions.

Defense attorneys revealed in a March hearing that Lafayette Police had detained Howard for involuntary, emergency mental health treatment in January 2017, about nine months before the convenience store shooting. Howard purchased an assault rifle five days after being detained, and a few weeks later he bought another gun that was later recovered from the convenience store crime scene, according to court testimony.

Howard’s former co-workers at a Lafayette restaurant complained to police that Howard had threatened to kill them about three weeks before the convenience store shooting. Those complaints did not result in any charges.