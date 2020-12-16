The Bayou Vermilion District board on Wednesday backed off demands by some for a forensic audit of the agency's finances and broke a stalemate over election of officers.
The board, the legislative body for Vermilionville living history park and bayou cleanup operations funded with a property tax, has been split between longer-serving members and those appointed since July after four resigned over a staff statement condemning the death of George Floyd killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Employees say new Bayou Vermilion District board members targeting Vermilionville over George Floyd support
Some of the new commissioners, led by David Eaton, pushed in the past few months for a forensic audit of BVD operations, saying they wanted a fresh set of eyes looking at the financial situation, particularly of Vermilionville.
The living history park generates some funds through admissions, its restaurant and event center rentals, but also receives money from the property tax and the Vermilionville Living History Museum Foundation, a non-profit that accepts donations and pursues grants. Some of the newer board members said they believe Vermilionville receives too much of the tax money and should generate more of its own funds.
On Wednesday, commissioner Calvin Leger, who quit the board after the George Floyd letter but was re-appointed a month later, offered a motion to table the forensic audit and instead appoint a task force to review operations and develop suggestions for making Vermilionville and bayou operations more successful.
The board unanimously approved Leger's motion after voting 5-3 to give the task force members the authority to procure any documents they feel necessary, including bank statements and other financial documents.
The Joint Bayou Vermilion District Overview and Planning Task Force will be comprised of 11 members including BVD board President Tommy Michot; BVD board members Eaton, Leger and Josh Sullivan; the Vermilionville foundation chairman and two board members; CEO David Cheramie; and three additional employees.
The task force will report its findings to the board in March.
Also on Wednesday, the BVD board broke a stalemate and elected a president and vice president for 2021.
Attempts to fill those positions Dec. 2 ended in 4-4 ties, with veteran board members supporting current President Tommy Michot and newer members supporting Eaton. On Wednesday, Holden Hoggatt, appointed in September by the Lafayette Parish Council, changed his vote to Michot, who was elected president.
The board elected Mark Wiltz, appointed in October by the Lafayette City Council, as vice president after his opponent, new board member Jason Sullivan, cast his vote for Wiltz in order to break the tie.