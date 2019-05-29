Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin wants a district judge to reconsider his decision allowing corrections to new city and parish council district descriptions and allowing candidates to qualify for those council seats while an appeal is pending.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge John Trahan ruled May 8 that the corrections can be made via council ordinance. The ruling went against a lawsuit by Ardoin and resident Keith Kishbaugh who argued the ordinance wasn't the legal solution. They said voters had to weigh in on the changes since voters approved a home rule charter amendment Dec. 8 that inadvertently created the errors.
Kisbhbaugh and Ardoin asked Trahan to allow an appeal to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles, which he did.
Ardoin also asked that Trahan suspend his May 8 judgment until the appeal is heard, which Trahan denied Wednesday. According to court records, Ardoin —represented by the Louisiana Attorney General Office — is asking again.
Assistant Attorney General Carey Jones, in the request for Trahan to reconsider, stating the decision could result in "an unconstitutional election with disastrous consequences" for Lafayette City-Parish government and voters should the appeals court overturn Trahan's ruling after qualifying in August and the October elections.
The ordinance, passed in March, corrects errors and omissions in new city and parish council district descriptions. Voters on Dec. 8, 2018, approved a home rule charter amendment splitting the nine-person City-Parish Council into separate five-person city and parish councils. Descriptions of the districts didn't match maps of the new districts.
Qualifying for new city of Lafayette and parish of Lafayette council seats is Aug. 6-8, with elections scheduled Oct. 12 and Nov. 16.