Mark deClouet is well known in the Lafayette community for his work in the world of addiction treatment and recovery.
On Wednesday, the 40-year-old psychiatric nurse practitioner was arrested in Alexandria for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors.
DeClouet faces a slew of charges, including human trafficking, criminal conspiracy, three counts related to drug distribution, two counts related to drug possession and one related to drug paraphernalia.
Those who worked closest to deClouet at addiction treatment centers and community organizations expressed disbelief upon learning of his arrest. DeClouet has long been an advocate for those struggling to overcome addiction and has often spoken out about reducing stigma surrounding addiction.
DeClouet, who is married with two young children, lives in Lafayette but has a secondary residence in Alexandria. He is involved in numerous organizations and causes, even calling himself a "Cajun activist" in his Twitter bio.
He has worked as an adult psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner for Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery and Longleaf Hospital in Alexandria since 2015, according to his LinkedIn page. He also serves as a consultant for a patient safety check company called VisibleHand.
At one time, deClouet worked for a Lafayette location of Axis Behavioral Health that appears to have closed. Prior to his time in Louisiana, deClouet worked as a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Arizona from 2011 to 2015.
DeClouet has been widely recognized for his work in addiction treatment and the community at a time when Louisiana's opioid-related deaths continue to rise.
He was a 2020 honoree in The Daily Advertiser's 20 Under 40 list. Authority Magazine featured him in its Heroes of the Addiction Crisis series. He was also among the panel of experts during a 2020 town hall on opioid-related deaths that was hosted by The Acadiana Advocate, KATC and Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery.
DeClouet is a member of the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Board of Zoning Adjustment and a cofounder of Forward Lafayette.
He was the chairperson for the Lafayette First Political Action Committee, which is no longer active according to Louisiana campaign finance records.
DeClouet has also financially backed numerous organizations and political candidates. Among those include:
- $1,250 in 2019 to Lafayette Mayor-President Candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar
- $1,000 in 2019 to Lafayette City Council Candidate Liz Webb Hebert
- $2,000 in 2019 to Louisiana Representative Candidate Dustin Miller
- $1,000 in 2019 to Lafayette City Council Candidate Sarah Roy
- $500 in 2019 to Lafayette Parish Council Candidate Roddy Bergeron
- $500 in 2019 to Louisiana Representative Candidate Leslie Bourque
- $10,000 in 2018 to Lafayette nonprofit news organization The Current
- $383.76 from 2018-19 to the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners Political Action Committee
DeClouet was released from jail Thursday on a $269,500 bond, according to a Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson.