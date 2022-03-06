Attorneys were mum this week on both sides of a development dispute concerning a neighborhood lot along the Vermilion River in Lafayette. But the circumstances of the case — what the neighbors can see with their own eyes — continues to be the hot topic for those who live nearby.
Dr. Bennett Fontenot and his wife, Alden, have erected a mound of about 6 feet high on an empty lot at 213 Thibodeaux Drive, where they plan to build their dream home. For weeks, they hauled dirt — hundreds of truck loads, neighbors say — onto the 1-acre empty lot they purchased in 2020 to build up the property and keep their planned home from flooding.
But the Fontenots’ dream may have created a nightmare for Mark and Jennifer McKay, the Fontenots’ next-door neighbors at 209 Thibodeaux. The McKays, who’ve lived at that address for some 16 years, say the Fontenots’ massive dirt mound, located about 5 feet from their fence and 20 feet from their home, will divert rainwater and floodwater onto their property and threaten to flood their house.
The McKays last month filed a petition for an injunction and damages against the Fontenots. Owners of 14 neighboring or nearby homes joined the McKays’ petition as plaintiffs.
The McKays said that the Fontenots must answer their petition by March 11. The petition has been sent to the court of Judge Michelle Breaux in Division E, 15th Judicial District Court.
'Everybody is talking'
“Everybody is talking about it,” said Angelle Lege, a neighbor who signed the petition. She and her husband, Terry, own a home at nearby 829 Alonda Drive. “Some people were too timid to say anything to upset anybody. We are all different personalities. I don’t want to be disrespectful of anyone. But I am just as concerned as the McKays are.”
Michael Pears, 236 Thibodeaux, a retired insurance agent, said the truckloads of fill on the Fontenots’ property have created a “monstrosity of a dirt pile” that once completed and built upon would affect the value of the McKays’ home. The house will be built atop the dirt pile.
Pears said the 2016 floods in Lafayette were “cataclysmic” in their neighborhood. Several homes flooded, including the McKays. Three nearby houses — including one on the Fontenots’ lot — were torn down because of damage.
“If that flood wasn’t an impetus to better plan, I don’t know what is. If you look at what the city has allowed with this new dirt pile, if that’s a product of new planning to protect property owners, I can’t see it. I think it is gross negligence by the people who allowed it,” Pears said, referencing the local government.
Bennett Fontenot spoke with the Acadiana Advocate, but asked that his comments not be included in this story. He deferred to his attorney, Emile Joseph of Lafayette, who also declined comment. So did the McKays’ attorney, Lawrence Billeaud of Lafayette, who said the petition speaks for itself.
But the McKays and the other plaintiffs have had plenty to say since the dispute arose in 2021.
“We spent three months with the city trying to stop this,” McKay said. Both John Guilbeau, District 4 Parish Council member, and Liz Hebert, who represents District 3 on the City Council, visited the properties. But the McKays said they got no relief from the government.
Hebert said she supports the McKays’ concern — “I would be concerned if it were my property,” she said — but she said she was told that the administration’s view was that the dispute was a civil matter, not a city issue.
“The pictures are damning,” she said.
A legal matter
But Mark McKay said it’s a legal matter, too. He said in his petition that the hundreds of truckloads of dumped dirt at his neighbors’ lot created or will create a “public nuisance” to the detriment of the McKays and other nearby neighbors by:
• Shedding water onto neighboring lots.
• Blocking the historic flow of water in the neighborhood.
• Diverting the water onto other lots.
• Reducing the resale value of their home.
McKay said that covenants in their neighborhood, Whittington Oaks Subdivision, restrict the defendants from creating a such a nuisance. So do city ordinances.
Among other complaints, he said, is that raising the lot violates the city’s “Zero Net Fill” Ordinance, which forbids importing what he says is an overload of dirt onto the lot at 213 Thibodeaux. Because the Fontenots’ property is located in a Special Flood Hazard Area, he said, the Zero Net Fill Ordinance applies.
A history of flooding
The McKays are especially mindful of the threat of flooding. They left New Orleans in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina and the destruction of the levees there caused their home in Lakewood North to take on 7 feet of water. Moving into their home on Thibodeaux Drive salved the pain. They love the home, a four-bed, two-bath, 3,100-square-foot home of Mid-Century Modern design.
In 2016, their home at 209 Thibodeaux, which backs up to the Vermilion River, also flooded. Natural disaster had struck again. Floodwaters rose to more than 2 feet, driving them out of the house for two months. They returned to sleep on the floor to oversee and help with repairs.
When the Fontenots bought the empty lot next door in 2020, Jennifer McKay and her husband talked with them many times. “We knew they would build, but we didn’t know the plans,” she said. Then the dirt started arriving.
“Dump trucks just kept dumping, dumping, dumping,” she said. “In early ’21, we called the city. They dumped dirt before they had a permit.”
Eventually, to the McKays’ surprise, the Fontenots received a permit.
Jamie Angelle, spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said the neighborhood has nothing to fear from the Fontenots' plans.
"Officials in our public works and planning and zoning departments say this property will not present additional flooding risks for the surrounding area," he said. "We must trust the science.
"We understand there may be concerns given past flooding in the area, but residents in that areas should rest assured this project will not cause any more of those issues."
Neighbor Charlotte Welch, 237 Thibodeaux Drive, said longtime neighbors are ever mindful about dangers related to local flooding. She said the neighborhood saw some flooding in the 1990s. The 2016 floods, she said, were “a step beyond.” But that was a natural occurrence.
“What is happening there,” she said of the McKays’ and Fonenots’ properties, “is an artificial situation, thrust on the McKays. It’s an eyesore on top of being a big change if the water rises.
“What bothers me is that with the flooding in ’16, people got a lot of support from their neighbors. Now, we are further victimizing them, diverting floodwaters. That could cause further destruction to homes. It seems very unfair and not the right sense of community. Financially, economically, and as a sense of community, it seems wrong to me.”
It seems wrong to the McKays, too. They said a raised cottage, not a 6-foot plateau, might have worked on their neighbors' property and might not have affected them. They and other neighbors fear that the two other empty lots might also build up, creating new flood concerns nearby.
Jennifer McKay said she was at her kitchen sink recently when she looked up to see someone working on the mound, which rises above her fence, looking down into her home. When construction crews work atop the mound, they look down into the McKays’ home, she said. “It’s crazy.”