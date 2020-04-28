Former LSU star and basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal pitched in to pay for the funeral costs of an 11-year-old Breaux Bridge boy who was killed in a car accident, according to a report from KLFY.
Keshon Batiste, 11, and Trayvon Alexander, 12, were in the backseat of a vehicle when it crashed into a ditch and hit a tree on Good Friday. Both children died at the scene.
Phil Conrad — a friend of Shaq's — told KLFY the basketball star heard about the accident and wanted to help with funeral expenses for both families.
While the Alexander family had insurance to pay for Trayvon's funeral, an online fundraiser had been set up to pay for the Batiste family's costs — but they were still short on funds.
"When I called him back and told him that the family had raised over $3,000 in a GoFundMe, but was still short of what they needed, he immediately stopped what he was doing and sent the money to me, and I wrote out a check," Conrad said.
Conrad, the former Lafayette City Marshal's Office employee, is personal friends with Shaq and calls him a "big man with an even bigger heart."