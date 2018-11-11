Bishop Dominic Carmon, who served as auxiliary bishop of New Orleans from 1993 until 2006, died Sunday. He was 87.
Carmon, originally from Opelousas, was ordained on Feb. 2, 1960 and became a bishop on Feb. 11, 1993. He was the second African-American bishop in the Archdiocese of New Orleans, WWLTV reported.
There will be a reception and prayer service at noon Friday at Notre Dame Seminary. Visitiation will follow until 7 p.m.
His funeral mass will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Louis Cathedral.